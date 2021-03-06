Hilanders shift into high gear, run over Battle Ground

KELSO — The football field was a horn of plenty for the Hilanders on Friday night as they piled up yardage and points in a 3A/4A GSHL contest against Battle Ground. By the time it was time to wave goodbye at Schroeder field the home team had rung up a 55-20 win that was a treat for fans of the blue and yellow kilt crew.

“They were pretty excited to get a win. It’s always fun to get a first win,” Kelso coach Steven Amrine said. “And then we also got to play a lot of guys. I think everyone but the backup kicker played."

What was a back and forth affair for the first quarter started to take its final form in the second quarter when 14 unanswered points gave Kelso a 28-14 lead at halftime. Much of the Tigers offensive woes could be blamed on their eight fumbles, two of which wound up in the hands of Hilanders. Kelso also hauled in two interceptions on the night.

In the second half, it would be more of the same, except for the Battle Ground scoring. There would be less of that.

Kelso quarterback Hunter Letteer completed half of his ten passes for 52 yards, including a 17-yard scoring strike to Zeke Smith. Colby Cooper also caught two passes for 19 yards.