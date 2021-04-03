Hilanders season comes to an end with loss at Evergreen

VANCOUVER — The final stretch of Kelso’s short 2021 winter season hit a couple bumps Friday, as the Hilanders lost to Evergreen 28-21.

Kelso jumped out to an early lead, but a few key injuries up front set the Hilanders back, and the Plainsmen slowly were able to turn momentum their way, securing a shutout in the second half and finishing with 14 unanswered points to win.

“We got really, really thin, really, really fast,” coach Steven Amrine said. “But a lot of young kids stepped up and played really hard for us and did a really good job. We had a couple tough breaks, and a couple things didn’t go our way tonight.”

The first Kelso casualty of the night was 270-pound guard Brady Phillips, who went down in the first quarter. Then, early in the third, center Clay Lindberg was hurt, setting the Hilanders back their two biggest presences on both sides of the line.

And with 40% of the starting offensive line out, Kelso had a hard time stringing together the productive run game that had put them on the front foot early.