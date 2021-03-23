Hilanders pile it on Plainsmen in big first, hold on to win

KELSO — The Kelso slowpitch softball team struck hard and fast against Evergreen, and then held on in a wild ending to win 7-5 on Monday.

Gracelyn Sessions and Emily Johnson both walked to start the bottom of the first, and sophomore Lexi Grumbois began a hit parade that the Plainsmen wouldn’t be able to stop until five runs were on the board.

A Grumbois single, an Alisa Mertes double, and a Mykella Kennedy single were enough to put up the five-spot, rolling the frame over before Evergreen could get a third out. After that first frame, coach Jennifer Hamilton started emptying her bench, and a lineup filled with new faces and backups. Those reserves managed six hits the rest of the way.

Two of those hits — and both of the Hilanders’ runs after the first — came from Grumbois, who hit an inside-the-park home run to lead off the bottom of the third inning and doubled to lead off the bottom of the sixth, finishing 3-for-3 and a triple short of the cycle.

That left the door open just a bit for Evergreen, which had been sent down in order in the first two innings as Kelso jumped out to its initial lead. But the Plainsmen struck for two runs in the top of the fourth, going into the seventh down by five.

After the leadoff batter got out to start the frame, six straight Evergreen hitters reached base, with three coming home to narrow the gap to just a pair of runs. A crucial force out at third base on a throw in from left field took the Plainsmen down to their final out and the Hilanders held strong to strand the tying run on first.

