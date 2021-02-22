Hilanders hang tough, fall in four to Camas

“When they’re having fun they play better. They know it,” Mury said. “Bella (Hadaller) stepped up with her leadership and her confidence instinctually and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Haddaller led Kelso with 16 kills and four stuff blocks on the night and Erin Tack added ten kills. Meanwhile, Ashley Noah lined up 41 assists for her teammates.

But for all the good vibes in their huddles the Hilanders had their hands full on the court.

“If I had to predict the best team in the league so far, it would be this team,” Mury said. “That’s an established program that places in State every year so for us to compete with them, we were in every single game, and that’s what I’m proud of.”

Indeed, the Kelso faithful believed that a comeback was in store right up until the final point came crashing down for Camas.

Annalee Johnson had a near perfect night serving for Kelso and left plenty of skin on the floor in order to scoop 30 digs. Rielee Gourde was even better defending the squash ball with 32 digs. Ruby Sereday turned in a perfect effort from the service line and Natalie Fraley racked up 14 service points for the Hilanders.