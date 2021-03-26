Hilanders end regular season with loss to Papermakers

CAMAS — The Kelso volleyball team’s 2021 regular season ended the way it began: with a four-set loss to Camas. This time on the road, the Hilanders couldn’t maintain their momentum from Wednesday’s sweep of Skyview, falling to the Papermakers 25-17, 25-13, 19-25, 25-19.

“We came out slow and had moments of momentum, but are going back to the drawing board to better our block,” coach Michelle Mury said.

Junior outside hitter Bella Hadaller put up 20 kills for the second consecutive night to lead the Kelso offense at the net. Presley Nippert had seven kills to finish second on the team again, and Natalie Fraley finished with five.

Defensively, Nippert had four blocks, while Hadaller added three.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Hilanders, who hadn’t lost since the Papermakers beat them at home to open the shortened season on Feb. 22. Kelso ends the regular season at 8-2, second only to Camas (9-1).

Kelso will begin postseason play next week.

“I am proud of the girls for fighting to the end,” Mury said. “We are better than we showed tonight, and we will bounce back for next week.”

