Hilanders can’t finish comeback against Titans

KELSO — The Kelso slowpitch team had one rally left in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it ended up being just too little, a bit too late in a 7-6 loss to Union on Tuesday.

Seven straight Hilanders reached base to open the bottom of the seventh, but the first two — Alisa Mertes and Kirsten Spaulding — were both thrown out on the bases, putting Kelso down to its final out quickly. Mykella Kennedy, Roxana Yuman, and Feenix Ireton all scored in rapid succession to turn a 7-3 deficit into a one-run margin, but Union was finally able to get the last out to end the game with the tying run on second base and the winning run on first.

Kaci McNew went 3-for-3 with three singles for Kelso at the bottom of the lineup. Mertes and Ireton both went 2-for-3, the latter scoring two runs.

Kelso dug itself a hole early, with Union dropping a five-spot in the top of the first inning before the Hilanders could get three outs. After that, though, the Hilanders put up three scoreless frames in a row, before the Titans tacked two more runs onto their lead in the fifth, which ended up being vital to their victory.

The Hilanders were scheduled to face Heritage on Wednesday, with second place in the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League on the line.

