Hilanders beat Storm in five on Senior Night to remember

KELSO — Michelle Mury’s joints probably weren’t thrilled with a five-set match.
The Kelso volleyball coach, also a yoga instructor, broke out nice shoes for the Hilanders’ senior night on Wednesday. Before long, the shoes were gone, and as Kelso's match against Skyview wore on, the skipper was watching the action from a catcher’s squat — or lower, depending on how intense each point went down.
And, to be sure, there were plenty of intense points in the Hilanders’ marathon 25-17, 15-25, 25-21, 25-27, 15-6 win over the Storm.
“It’s not great on my knees,” Mury said with a laugh after the match. “I’ll be feeling it tomorrow.”
The Skyview game wasn’t the Hilanders’ final home match on the schedule, but as the past year has taught us all, anything can end in the blink of an eye. With that lesson in mind, Mury and the staff at Kelso High School moved senior night up on the schedule to make their seniors would be recognized.
Those powers that be did a good job of picking out a match that Kelso’s seniors are going to remember for a long, long time.
“My heart was just racing,” senior setter Ashley Noah said. “All I wanted us to do was connect and get good kills. It was just awesome. I loved it.”
Kelso nearly won it in four, riding a 7-1 run to take a late 23-20 lead. Coming out of a timeout, though, the Storm threw one last punch in the set, with Kayden Thomas logging four straight kills to give Skyview the lead. Three more points for the visitors sent the match to a decisive fifth set.
In the huddle, and after coming so close to the win, Mury had three minutes to somehow coax some confidence back to Hilanders’ side of the court.
“I really do feel like it’s a game of momentum,” she said. “If we get the momentum, we can continue. And then if we run our offense, we can dominate. But if we start not passing well and giving down balls or free balls over, then we let them run their offense, that makes us have to play defense, and our defensive passing wasn’t that great, so it snowballs. We do well when we have momentum.”
So, when Kelso came out for the fifth set and took an early 4-1 lead, it was a good sign. When Noah served up a mini 4-0 run to push it to 9-3, the energy continued to build.
“It felt so good,” junior outside hitter Bella Hadaller said. “I think if we start with a lead, we’re going to end with the lead.”
When three Pressley Nippert kills powered another 5-2 stretch to force a Skyview timeout at match point, the limited crowd at Kelso’s newly refurbished gym was ready to explode. And when Noah fed Hadaller for one final swing, which bounced the wrong way off the dig and seemed to hang in the air forever as it flew toward the back wall before finally hitting the ground, it did.
“You’re bracing yourself and you’re waiting for that point,” Hadaller said. “But you always have to be ready for it to come back over, because they’re a really scrappy team. But we beat them out.”
Hadaller finished with 19 kills to lead the Hilanders. Nine of them came in a monster first set for the junior, who found just about every ball coming her way as the set wore on.
“Bella’s our moneyball, so we give it to Bella,” Mury said. “I feel like she played a smart game. She adjusted her hits. Their blocker was slow, so I was like, ‘Keep hammering if it’s working.’”
Pressley led Kelso in the fifth set with four kills, and finished with 12 on the night. Natalie Fraley and Erin Tack both ended up on nine kills, and the former added five blocks.
For Skyview, everything started and finished with Tyra Schaub. The junior outside hitter finished with 24 kills for the Storm, hammering balls to the back corner all night long.
But as the match went on, when Schaub wasn’t ending points like she was at the start. A couple of times — including on one key swing in the fifth set — the Kelso block stuffed her. Sometimes a Hilander on the back line got in front of a hard fastball to get it up to a set. Sometimes the block took the sting out of a swing, setting up the offense. Every time they did, the Kelso bench and crowd got louder and louder.
“Every time we got a block, every time we got a touch, it was like an extra spark that made us want to play even harder,” Noah said.
That fourth set wasn’t the first time Mury could have watched her team fold after giving up a tough run. After taking the first set, the Hilanders came out slow in the second, and the Storm took advantage, railing off a 5-0 run before anybody could blink. That lead grew and grew until Skyview was walking back to the huddle in a tied match following a 10-point win.
But instead of letting that downturn set the tone for the match to come, Kelso responded. Two kills and two blocks by Fraley — the latter a solo stuff of Schaub — powered a 6-0 run to open the set, and the Hilanders ended retaining the lead the entire way.
“We had to adjust our defense, and that’s what I’m proud of,” Mury said.
The Hilanders adjusted, and in the end, with the players sporting 4S — “For the Seniors” — written on the legs and coach crouching barefoot on the brand new court, they got it done.
“We were just pushing ourselves to work for (the seniors),” Hadaller said. “They’re such a good team, and it was such a competition, and we’ve been hungry for that. It was a really good game.”
Kelso (3-2) is scheduled to start next week off with a Monday road matchup at Union.