Hilanders beat Storm in five on Senior Night to remember

In the huddle, and after coming so close to the win, Mury had three minutes to somehow coax some confidence back to Hilanders’ side of the court.

“I really do feel like it’s a game of momentum,” she said. “If we get the momentum, we can continue. And then if we run our offense, we can dominate. But if we start not passing well and giving down balls or free balls over, then we let them run their offense, that makes us have to play defense, and our defensive passing wasn’t that great, so it snowballs. We do well when we have momentum.”

So, when Kelso came out for the fifth set and took an early 4-1 lead, it was a good sign. When Noah served up a mini 4-0 run to push it to 9-3, the energy continued to build.

“It felt so good,” junior outside hitter Bella Hadaller said. “I think if we start with a lead, we’re going to end with the lead.”

When three Pressley Nippert kills powered another 5-2 stretch to force a Skyview timeout at match point, the limited crowd at Kelso’s newly refurbished gym was ready to explode. And when Noah fed Hadaller for one final swing, which bounced the wrong way off the dig and seemed to hang in the air forever as it flew toward the back wall before finally hitting the ground, it did.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}