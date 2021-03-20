Hilander golfers take second at 3A Districts

VANCOUVER — Kelso finished its two days at the 3A District IV championship at Green Meadows on Thursday with a total team score of 722, finishing second out of four teams.

Mountain View took home the team trophy, with the Thunder placing Graham Moody in first place at 146 and Willy Yeh in second at 154.

Kaden Martin finished in third place to lead the Hilanders, shooting a 164. Canyon Rader was sixth for Kelso, finishing on 176 to end up in sixth place. Riley Kirk came in four shots behind him in eighth at 180.

Kjell Guttormsen shot 203 to come in 15th, while Landon Patterson finished right behind him, ending on 209 to round out the Hilanders' lineup in 16th.

