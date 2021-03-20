 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hilander golfers take second at 3A Districts
0 comments
alert

Hilander golfers take second at 3A Districts

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2A Boys District Golf Tournament

High school golfers compete in the second day of the 2A Boys District Golf Tournament at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Thursday, March 18. On the same day, Kelso placed second as a team at the 3A District IV Golf Tournament.

 Courtney Talak

VANCOUVER — Kelso finished its two days at the 3A District IV championship at Green Meadows on Thursday with a total team score of 722, finishing second out of four teams.

Mountain View took home the team trophy, with the Thunder placing Graham Moody in first place at 146 and Willy Yeh in second at 154.

Kaden Martin finished in third place to lead the Hilanders, shooting a 164. Canyon Rader was sixth for Kelso, finishing on 176 to end up in sixth place. Riley Kirk came in four shots behind him in eighth at 180.

Kjell Guttormsen shot 203 to come in 15th, while Landon Patterson finished right behind him, ending on 209 to round out the Hilanders' lineup in 16th.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News