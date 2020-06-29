Hilander Dental brushes off early RBI attack, tosses another no-no on Friday

“I don’t think he even had a lot of strikeouts. He just let his defense work,” Joe Bair, LCBC coach, said of Edwards. “That’s trusting your defense. That’s being efficient.”

Mitchell Bergquist, Luke Brown, and Jake Morrow all wound up 2-for-4 at the plate in the five-inning contest.

“Cade Warren had a double in each game for us,” Bair added. “It was a great way for him to go out for us. It was his senior night and that was his last game for us. He’s going into the Army. He’s had a great career.”

Hilander Dental will begin play in the Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls, Idaho on Thursday.

Saturday:

PAC-Tech puts the clamps on Camas

A scattered mass of fans were treated to some extra baseball here on Saturday as Pacific Tech defeated the Camas Shredders 1-0 in ten innings of Senior Babe Ruth action at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie.

Brayden Marcum tossed seven shutout innings for the home team with ten strikeouts. Brody Fitzpatrick took care of the final three innings of work for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA squad without surrendering a walk or a hit while racking up seven strikeouts to his credit.