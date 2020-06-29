Hilander Dental brushes off early RBI attack, tosses another no-no on Friday

Hilander Dental edged Rural Baseball Inc. 4-2 here at Ernie Aiken Field in Astoria on Friday before bouncing back for a 15-0 victory lap in the nightcap of their Senior Babe Ruth doubleheader.
Mekhi Morlin started on the bump for RBI and kept the home team off balance for three-plus innings as the Dirtbags clung to a narrow lead. However, Hilander Dental tacked on three runs for a bit of breathing room in the fourth frame. Chase Staup wrapped up the pitching duties for the visitors and allowed just one run on his watch.
Kyuss Mano and Mateo Vodjansky each wrapped doubles for Rural Baseball Inc. in the loss. Chris Heikkila, Jackson Hull, and Morlin all added base knocks.
Dawson Evenson picked up the win for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AAA squad with four strikeouts and two-earned runs allowed over four innings. Austin Little handled the fifth and sixth frames for the home team and Dylan Rush slammed the door in the seventh inning.
Austin Little was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and three stolen bases for Hilander Dental in Friday’s first game. Warren added a double and Dylan Rush stroked a two-run single.
The misty evening under the lights served as a tribute to the twelve seniors from Hilander Dental who were adorned in their respective road jerseys from their high school teams.The boys from Hilander Dental made sure to celebrate their seniors in style in the second game as Kaleb Edwards tossed a 62-pitch no-hitter.
“I don’t think he even had a lot of strikeouts. He just let his defense work,” Joe Bair, LCBC coach, said of Edwards. “That’s trusting your defense. That’s being efficient.”
Mitchell Bergquist, Luke Brown, and Jake Morrow all wound up 2-for-4 at the plate in the five-inning contest.
“Cade Warren had a double in each game for us,” Bair added. “It was a great way for him to go out for us. It was his senior night and that was his last game for us. He’s going into the Army. He’s had a great career.”
Hilander Dental will begin play in the Cowboy Classic in Twin Falls, Idaho on Thursday.
Saturday:
PAC-Tech puts the clamps on Camas
A scattered mass of fans were treated to some extra baseball here on Saturday as Pacific Tech defeated the Camas Shredders 1-0 in ten innings of Senior Babe Ruth action at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie.
Brayden Marcum tossed seven shutout innings for the home team with ten strikeouts. Brody Fitzpatrick took care of the final three innings of work for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA squad without surrendering a walk or a hit while racking up seven strikeouts to his credit.
Camas pitchers limited PAC-Tech to just four hits in the contest but Joey Strange made the final one count. A line drive single to right field by Strange brought the game to an end in the bottom of the tenth when Riley Kuhl came around to score.
The second contest bore little resemblance to the first except for the team that claimed victory as PAC-Tech prevailed 14-6.
Tegan Connors, Sean McFarland, and Kjell Guttormsen all tallied two hits in the win and PAC-Tech totaled a dozen hits as a team.
Ben Muraski, Justin Morris, and Canyon Rader combined to handle the pitching duties. Muraski earned the win despite surrendering five runs and Kolten Lindstrom took care of the catching duties.
PAC-Tech will play a doubleheader on Tuesday against the Twin City Eagles at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis.
Dirtbags split a double dip at the beach
Rural Baseball Inc. got off the schneid here at Gar Field in Westport on Saturday as they defeated Ocosta 11-1 before falling 7-5 in their Senior Babe Ruth sunset affair.
Chase Staup tossed a complete game with five strikeouts to earn the win for the Dirtbags while Todd Tabor took care of the catching duties.
Staup added four hits in the game while Jesse Towns added a pair of hits and two runs scored. Kyuss Mano legged out a triple in the win while Mekhi Morlin and Chris Heikkila added hits for the Dirtbags.
Rural Baseball Inc. held a lead for the first four and a half innings in the anchor end of the doubleheader. However, four runs in the bottom of the sixth frame as they let another win slip through their fingers like so much Twin Harbors sand.
Matt Kurzeika tossed the first five innings for the Dirtbags, striking out five Mavericks, in between gigs driving truck.
Towns and Morlin led RBI with two hits each while Staup slapped a double. Shortstop Jack Boothe was a defensive standout on the day for RBI.
Ocosta used six walks in the sixth inning to take a four-run lead. RBI battled back with four hits to score two runs in the top of the seventh inning before their comeback attempt came to an end.
Scheuber earned the win for Ocosta with eight strikeouts in six innings on the mound.
Rural Baseball Inc. will play in the Twin Cities Freedom Eagle Tournament in Chehalis at Stan Hedwall Park on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
SUNDAY
Nipp’s Burgers notches double-double against KWRL
It was a great day at the ballpark for the Nipp’s Burgers baseball club here on Sunday as they defeated the KWRL Outlooks 7-0 and 5-4 in a twin headed Senior Babe Ruth affair at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie.
Karson Hawkins notched three of his team’s dozen hits in the win. Austin McQuilliams, Alex Buchanan, Jamison Watson, and Gage Olson all notched two hits each.
On the mound it was Watson and Tristand Warden putting in work for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA squad. The pair of hurlers combined to tally 11 strikeouts in the shutout.
In the nightcap Jaxon Eaton, Stephen Rooklidge, Sven Johnson, and Warden all whacked a pair of hits apiece. However, it was McQuilliams who wound up the hero when he launched a two-run triple to right field to score Eaton and Rooklidge and walk off with the win.
Pitchers Alex Buchanan, Karson Hawkins, and Gunnar Olson combined to keep Nipp’s within striking distance.
Nipp’s Burgers will host Hockinson on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Clatskanie.
Box Scores:
FRIDAY
(Game 1)
At Astoria
HILANDER DENTAL 4, RBI 2
RBI 110 000 0 — 2 6 0
LCBC 001 300 X — 4 5 4
Batteries: RBI – Mekhi Morlin, Chase Staup (4) and Todd Tabor; LCBC – Dawson Evenson, Austin Little (5), Dylan Rush (7) and Cade Warren, Jake Morrow
(Game 2)
At Astoria
HILANDER DENTAL 15, RBI 0
RBI 000 00 — 0 0 2
LCBC 064 5X – 15 10 1
Batteries: RBI – Jackson Hull, Brady Woodrum (2), JC Workman and Kyuss Mano; LCBC – Kaleb Edwards and Jake Morrow
SATURDAY:
At Clatskanie
PAC-TECH 1, SHREDDERS 0 (10 Inn.)
Camas 000 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
PAC-Tech 000 000 000 1 – 1 4 2
Batteries: Camas – B. Kearsey, K. Milliken (9) and L. Kearsey; PAC-Tech — Brayden Marcum, Brody Fitzpatrick (8) and Kolten Lindstrom
At Clatskanie
PAC-TECH 14, SHREDDERS 6
Camas 113 100 0 – 6 8 7
Pacific Tech 350 024 0 – 14 12 5
Batteries: Camas – I. Hodory, J. Sobota (2) and M. Whitney; PAC-Tech – Ben Muraski, Justin Morris (4), Canyon Rader (6) and Kolten Lindstrom
(Game 1)
At Ocosta
RBI 11, MAVERICKS 1
RBI 050 501 X — 11 9 0
Ocosta 010 000 X — 1 6 4
Batteries: RBI – Chase Staup and Todd Tabor; Ocosta – Reid, Gunderson (4), McMinn (4) and Medford
(Game 2)
At Ocosta
MAVERICKS 7, RBI 5
RBI 201 000 2 — 5 7 2
Ocosta 002 014 X — 7 6 1
Batteries: RBI – Matt Kurzeika, Cole Bowers (6), Jackson Hull (6), Mateo Vodjansky (6) and Todd Tabor and Jesse Towns; Ocosta – Scheuber, Keeton (7) and Medford
SUNDAY:
(Game 1)
At Clatskanie
NIPP’s BURGERS 7, OUTLOOKS 0
KWRL 000 000 0 – 0 5 0
Nipp’s 030 301 x – 7 12 0
Batteries: Nipp’s – Jamison Watson, Tristan Warden (6) and Austin McQuilliams; KWRL – N/A
(Game 2)
At Clatskanie
KWRL 200 100 01 – 4 5 1
Nipp’s 101 100 02 – 5 9 1
Batteries: Nipp’s – Alex Buchanan, Karson Hawkins (2), Gunnar Olson (6) and Austin McQuilliams; Outlooks – N/A
