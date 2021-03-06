Highway 30 Hootenanny: Columbians win big in the trenches, big on the scoreboard

RAINIER — Apparently in 2021, the Diesel comes in mini, too.
Rainier dominated up front all game long Friday, racking up 273 yards on the ground and shutting Clatskanie out, as the Columbians took the first-ever eight-man version of the Highway 30 Hootenanny in dominant fashion, 50-0.
After saying he thought the trick to playing defense in eight-man football was to take out linemen and go for speed to cover the whole field, Mike King went out and did the exact opposite when his side had the ball.
“I think everyone expected eight-man, we were just going to sling it around and run reverses and all that stuff,” King said. “We pretty much stuck to our principles, came out, and ran some power football, and got the job done.”
So instead of shaving the tackles out of his offensive formation, King took out receivers, sending out his full five-man offensive line and turning the game into one giant tackle box drill.
And the mini-Diesel worked to perfection.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on winning in the trenches,” King said. “We made that a focal point this week. Even though it was an eight-man game, we wanted to be physical as always. Our O-Line especially took that to heart.”
Brandon Isaacson led the Columbians with 76 rushing yards on five carries. Quarterback Kenney Tripp, who only threw the ball twice, added 73. Korbin Howell and DJ Ellis both added touchdowns on the ground.
But it was Stone Ware who was the star on offense for Rainier. Funny enough, the junior tailback was one of just two Columbians to run the ball and not score a rushing touchdown on the night, but he did just about everything else. In the first quarter, he took a punt back 58 yards to make it 30-0. In the second, he caught Tripp’s lone completion of the night for an 18-yard receiving touchdown. And in the third, he took Clatskanie’s lone kickoff of the game back 75 yards for his third type of touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, the Rainier defense held Clatskanie to just 85 total yards, forcing them off the field after a string of failed fourth-down attempts all night long.
“Our defense played real well,” King said.
Next Friday, Rainier (1-0) is scheduled to host Warrenton in an 11-man game, and Clatskanie (0-1) is set to welcome Corbett in another eight-man contest..