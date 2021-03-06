Highway 30 Hootenanny: Columbians win big in the trenches, big on the scoreboard

RAINIER — Apparently in 2021, the Diesel comes in mini, too.

Rainier dominated up front all game long Friday, racking up 273 yards on the ground and shutting Clatskanie out, as the Columbians took the first-ever eight-man version of the Highway 30 Hootenanny in dominant fashion, 50-0.

After saying he thought the trick to playing defense in eight-man football was to take out linemen and go for speed to cover the whole field, Mike King went out and did the exact opposite when his side had the ball.

“I think everyone expected eight-man, we were just going to sling it around and run reverses and all that stuff,” King said. “We pretty much stuck to our principles, came out, and ran some power football, and got the job done.”

So instead of shaving the tackles out of his offensive formation, King took out receivers, sending out his full five-man offensive line and turning the game into one giant tackle box drill.

And the mini-Diesel worked to perfection.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on winning in the trenches,” King said. “We made that a focal point this week. Even though it was an eight-man game, we wanted to be physical as always. Our O-Line especially took that to heart.”