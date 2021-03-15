High-scoring defense powers Rockets over Trappers

VANCOUVER — Coming into its matchup against Fort Vancouver, Castle Rock wanted to set the tone with its defense, and coach Aaron Gehring laid down a challenge for his Rockets.
“We’ve been doing fairly well at that and being aggressive on the defensive side,” Gehring said. “We were hoping for a couple defensive takeaways and maybe a defensive score.”
What Gehring got out of his charges surpassed any and all expectations he possibly could have had, as Castle Rock finished with six takeaways and scored five non-offensive touchdowns in a 66-12 route of the Trappers that was more or less decided in about 15 minutes of game time.
“That was unexpected, but the guys wanted it, were flying around, and made things happen,” Gehring said.
Castle Rock drove down the field after the opening kickoff, with Wyatt Partridge getting free for a 53-yard touchdown run to make it 8-0 early. Fort Vancouver came right back though, cutting the lead with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kaeleb Cvitkovich to Evan Mendez. A failed two-point conversion kept the Rockets ahead, but for a fleeting moment, things were close between the 2A Trappers and the 1A Rockets.
Then, Partridge took the ensuing kickoff back, 85 yards to the house.
“Any momentum they could have had by driving down, because we gave up a big play, we responded right away,” Gehring said. “Executed perfectly on the return.”
Just five minutes later, Landon Gardner got free around the backside of the Trapper offensive line to knock the ball loose, and Emmet Falter scooped it up and ran it back 56-yards to the end zone. Suddenly, that two-point deficit had ballooned into a 24-8 gap without the Rockets doing anything on offense.
From there, things just spiraled for Fort Vancouver. An injury to tailback Niko Liufau turned the Trapper offense — which came in wanting to throw the ball — into a quasi Air Raid, and Gehring told his men up front to pin their ears back.
“It was a mix of everything,” he said. “A lot of pressure up front with Landon Gardner, Jonah McGary, Adam Partridge, and Mason Chisholm. Our front line got a lot of pressure in their face where he had to make reads and throw it up.”
And behind the line, the Rockets had the playmakers to clean up, with a linebacking corps and secondary comprised of tailbacks and wide receivers who know what to do when they get the ball in their hands.
David Garcia — who pulled in his first career interception last week against White Salmon — got the pick-six party started, coming down with a Cvitkovich pass and returning it 50 yards for the score. Later in the second quarter after Gardner came down with a 19-yard receiving touchdown, Isaac Trigsted brought back another interception 50 yards. Austin McQuilliams followed that with a 45-yard pick six of his own.
All in all, the Rockets came down with five picks — Bo Huckleberry and Tony Enyeart both added interceptions that ended Fort Vancouver drives deep in Castle Rock territory — to go along with Falter’s scoop-and-score and Partridge’s kickoff return.
In its first three games of the season coming into Saturday, the Castle Rock defense had allowed just 29 points. Even excluding the ensuing two-point conversions, the Rockets scored 30 points with their defense and special teams unit in three quarters alone against Fort Vancouver.
With the defense doing the job itself so often, the Castle Rock offense was limited in its ability to rack up stats. Wyatt Partridge led the charge with 94 yards on six carries. Chance Naugle, McQulliams, and Ian Burton all added touchdowns, while Naugle was an efficient 4-of-7 through the air for 73 yards.
“Our running backs didn’t have a whole lot of carries because the defense and special teams turned up, which is always a good thing,” Gehring said.
Next up for the Rockets is the marquee matchup of the season, and a shot at revenge as they head to La Center. In 2019, the two foes met in the final week of the regular season, with the Wildcats taking a thrilling 42-39 affair to win the 1A TriCo League title.
“We’re sitting in that same spot we were last year,” Gehring said. “It came down to the wire, and I don’t expect anything different. We’re going to be prepped and ready to go, and get after it. These guys have been chomping at the bit all year for this.”