High-scoring defense powers Rockets over Trappers

All in all, the Rockets came down with five picks — Bo Huckleberry and Tony Enyeart both added interceptions that ended Fort Vancouver drives deep in Castle Rock territory — to go along with Falter’s scoop-and-score and Partridge’s kickoff return.

In its first three games of the season coming into Saturday, the Castle Rock defense had allowed just 29 points. Even excluding the ensuing two-point conversions, the Rockets scored 30 points with their defense and special teams unit in three quarters alone against Fort Vancouver.

With the defense doing the job itself so often, the Castle Rock offense was limited in its ability to rack up stats. Wyatt Partridge led the charge with 94 yards on six carries. Chance Naugle, McQulliams, and Ian Burton all added touchdowns, while Naugle was an efficient 4-of-7 through the air for 73 yards.

“Our running backs didn’t have a whole lot of carries because the defense and special teams turned up, which is always a good thing,” Gehring said.

Next up for the Rockets is the marquee matchup of the season, and a shot at revenge as they head to La Center. In 2019, the two foes met in the final week of the regular season, with the Wildcats taking a thrilling 42-39 affair to win the 1A TriCo League title.

“We’re sitting in that same spot we were last year,” Gehring said. “It came down to the wire, and I don’t expect anything different. We’re going to be prepped and ready to go, and get after it. These guys have been chomping at the bit all year for this.”

