'He's on fire!'

It's been said that practice and preparation are essential to creating your own luck. On Friday evening Scott Weinert of Winlock proved that old adage true when he lucked into the highlight shot of the night.

Heading outside to grab a cold beverage Weinert was quickly mesmerized by the sunset unfolding before his eyes. When he realized the glowing orb was going to arc through the net of a backyard basketball hoop the amateur photographer with local roots knew just what to do.

Setting up like he was going to launch a corner three-pointer, Weinert snapped off a series of about forty photos over twenty minutes. Then he cropped his four favorites and posted them to his social media accounts and went to bed.

"The whole thing happened almost by accident. I went outside to grab a beer and noticed ho cool the sunset was," Weinert said on Sunday as he moved to turn off the exploding notifications on his phone.

As of Sunday afternoon he'd racked up more than 2,600 likes and even more retweets on Twitter, and that trajectory showed no signs of changing course soon.