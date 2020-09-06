'He's on fire!'

It's been said that practice and preparation are essential to creating your own luck. On Friday evening Scott Weinert of Winlock proved that old adage true when he lucked into the highlight shot of the night.
Heading outside to grab a cold beverage Weinert was quickly mesmerized by the sunset unfolding before his eyes. When he realized the glowing orb was going to arc through the net of a backyard basketball hoop the amateur photographer with local roots knew just what to do.
Setting up like he was going to launch a corner three-pointer, Weinert snapped off a series of about forty photos over twenty minutes. Then he cropped his four favorites and posted them to his social media accounts and went to bed.
"The whole thing happened almost by accident. I went outside to grab a beer and noticed ho cool the sunset was," Weinert said on Sunday as he moved to turn off the exploding notifications on his phone.
As of Sunday afternoon he'd racked up more than 2,600 likes and even more retweets on Twitter, and that trajectory showed no signs of changing course soon.
"I went to bed last night with about 400 likes and woke up this morning with over 1,400 and it's been steadily climbing ever since," Weinert noted. "I'm seeing retweets and comments from people in different languages and in locations across the world."
Weinert, a former Mark Morris basketball player, is a captain with the Riverside Fire Authority in Centralia and used to be the head coach for Winlock High School baseball. These days he spends his free time hitting trails that lead to waterfalls, fire lookouts and mountain tops around the region. And almost everywhere he goes, he makes sure to bring his camera along so he can capture and share what he sees.
"Honestly, I'm just flattered that so many people appreciate hat i was able to capture," Weinert said. "I've always loved sunsets and whenever I can, I always stop what I'm doing to take them in."
