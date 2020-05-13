Heads or Tails: Monarch mascot hopes her reign isn’t over

“She just showed up and wanted to do it and put in the work. She would learn cheers and stuff to help get the crowd involved,” Opgrande said.

According to Opgrande, Boultinghouse always wears a smile, even when she’s under the mask. Her dedication to the school, her positivity, and her knack for making sure everyone has fun are the qualities that made her perfect for the job. And that’s how she wound up sticking around.

While a few other students have asked to try out the suit, Boultinghouse said she’s not quite ready to give up the Monarch crown for good. Not yet, anyway.

“A freshman asked if they could do it this year, but I only have one year left. I want to keep it. It’s my thing. I want to be able to say I did it all four years,” Boultinghouse explained.

Some of Boultinghouse’s favorite high school memories happened while she was in that suit. She recalled one time last year where she even wound up getting into a dance battle with the R.A. Long Lumberjack.

“It was at a game, I was cheering and some music came on and we started dancing. I’m pretty sure I won that one,” Boultinghouse said.

Mark Morris principal, Brooks Cooper, said it feels like Boultinghouse has always been the face of the mascot.