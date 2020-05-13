Heads or Tails: Monarch mascot hopes her reign isn’t over

Hidden under a heavy suit and a lion’s head, Josie Boultinghouse has been faithfully entertaining Mark Morris fans at sporting events as the Monarch mascot for the last three years. Now, she’s just hoping she’ll have the opportunity to be the face under the face for her final year in red and Columbia blue.
Boultinghouse, a junior, first considered taking on mascot duties during football season her freshman year. However, a senior already held the job and wasn’t willing to give up the position just yet.
“I actually started being a mascot in middle school. They didn’t have one so I made one for the games. It was probably seventh or eighth grade, so I figured it’d be an easy transition,” Boultinghouse said.
With the job already filled during her first fall at Mark Morris, Boultinghouse patiently waited until basketball season rolled around. After noting the absence of the mascot during an early season game, she decided it was her time to take the throne.
“I just walked up to the cheer coach and asked to be the mascot and got the gig,” Boultinghouse noted. “No one else asked for the job so there were no try outs or anything. I really wanted to do something and it seemed like so much fun.”
Michelle Opgrande, the current Mark Morris cheer coach, said the plan was for Boultinghouse to learn as much as she could from the cheerleaders. That way, while wearing the mascot suit, she could cheer too.
“She just showed up and wanted to do it and put in the work. She would learn cheers and stuff to help get the crowd involved,” Opgrande said.
According to Opgrande, Boultinghouse always wears a smile, even when she’s under the mask. Her dedication to the school, her positivity, and her knack for making sure everyone has fun are the qualities that made her perfect for the job. And that’s how she wound up sticking around.
While a few other students have asked to try out the suit, Boultinghouse said she’s not quite ready to give up the Monarch crown for good. Not yet, anyway.
“A freshman asked if they could do it this year, but I only have one year left. I want to keep it. It’s my thing. I want to be able to say I did it all four years,” Boultinghouse explained.
Some of Boultinghouse’s favorite high school memories happened while she was in that suit. She recalled one time last year where she even wound up getting into a dance battle with the R.A. Long Lumberjack.
“It was at a game, I was cheering and some music came on and we started dancing. I’m pretty sure I won that one,” Boultinghouse said.
Mark Morris principal, Brooks Cooper, said it feels like Boultinghouse has always been the face of the mascot.
“I’ve been at Mark Morris five years. I didn’t notice who it was before Josie. It just feels like it’s been her the whole time,” Cooper said.
Boultinghouse plans to try out for the mascot position at whatever college she attends. While she is a little worried that her height might restrict her, she said she would love to be the Cougar for Washington State University.
In total, Boultinghouse has been the Mark Morris mascot for the last two football seasons and basketball for all three seasons. The senior to-be also dons the suit whenever the school asks for help with special events, whether it’s a parade or a photoshoot.
For now, though, the suit hangs in her closet at home. It’s collecting dust and waiting for Boultinghouse, and school itself, to resume normal operations.
“That’s where it lives,” Boultinghouse said. “If I need it, it’s there. Now I just need to need it again.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!