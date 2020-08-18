Hazard Play: Chamber of Commerce Classic goes for the green

For a long while it wasn’t clear if the tournament was going to get off the ground at all. Six months into a socially distanced world during the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional fundraising tournaments around the region were dropping like flop shots into a strong wind.
As a result, there were real fears that the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Classic was going to be the next event to have to call it quits. But with a concerted effort between the Three Rivers Golf Course, the Kelso-Longview Elks Club, and the Chamber of Commerce, organizers of the community event found a way to salvage their shot from a tough lie deep in the weeds.
On Monday, 26 teams from area businesses and organizations took turns filtering through Three Rivers Golf Course in much the same way that veteran players had come to expect. However, it took an Olympic effort by everyone involved to keep the entire operation from winding up afoul of government safety guidelines.
Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce CEO, Bill Marcum, was there every step of the way in the planning process in order to get approval for the tournament.
“We studied pretty heavily to make sure we followed all the Governor’s protocols. And Lance (Satcher) at the golf course is making sure we follow their rules too, and the Elks own the course so they’ve got to make sure we don’t screw anything up for them as well,” Marcum said. “There were a lot more details to work out this year.”
From his perch in the pro shop Satcher, course manager at Three Rivers, was vigilant all day and active on the loudspeakers in order to help keep golfers pointed in the right direction. He was also quick with reminders to anyone who had a hard time figuring out how to follow the rules.
“I’ll be honest, I’m kind of an ass when it comes to that stuff. This business is too important to the owners to mess around,” Satcher explained.
The extensive pandemic-wise precautions included, but were not limited to, capping groups to four persons on the course and on the putting green, limiting driving range activity to eight golfers, and mandatory masks in the pro-shop and other confined spaces. Golfers were also instructed to arrive no more than 30 minutes before their assigned tee time and then asked to leave the grounds in a timely, but not rushed, fashion at the end of their round.
“I was very pleased with everyone showing up about thirty minutes before their tee time even though it puts you kind of in a time crunch,” Marcum noted.
Even with temperatures spiking in the late summer the fairways and putting surfaces of the course were plenty green and flocks of Canada geese enjoyed the misting fountains in the water hazards. Still, golfers skilled enough to keep their ball on the fairway were rarely out of the reach of the sun’s rays. Meanwhile, the common duffer (see: reporters) were rewarded for every errant shot with relieving spells in the shade.
The hottest foursomes put up scores under sixty in the best ball scramble style tournament.
In the gross scoring category (no handicap) the Elks Lodge #1 team (Hal Bornstedt, Jeff Bailey, Derek Taft, and Randy Wright) kept the big trophy under gross score tabulation with a round of 56. BiCoastal Media (Bruce Pollock, Jimbo Lane, Rob Elam and Steve Swanson) placed second with a round of 58 and Stirling Honda (Scott Persin, Ken Davis, Mitchell Ciotta and Josh Buckhardt) finished in third with a round of 59.
In the net scoring section (handicap included) the Express Employment Professionals (Lisa Straughan, Chris Moon, Randy Hall, and Jason Richards) placed first with a score of 52. American Workforce Group (Tracy Robbins, Pat Robbins, Gary Devin and “Longshot” Joe), and a souped up Rotarian team (Bob Beal, Dave Hill, Kurt Harbaugh and Keith Larson) placed third with a round of 55.
In order to keep the wheels greased for golfers of varying skill levels a spread of businesses set up around the course in order to provide refreshments and entertainment in between holes. Those pit stops were a welcome break between a series of bad shots for nearly every one of the day’s 104 golfers one point or another.
“Everyone that I talked to, and I talked to almost every team, they were just happy to be there,” Marcum said. “Some of them usually play in multiple fundraiser tournaments each year and this year they haven’t done any. It was a nice change of pace and something that they haven’t been able to do for five or six months.”
Although it was an admittedly nerve wracking day for Satcher as he tried to keep everyone happy, safe, and compliant, the straight shooting course manager came away feeling like the tournament was a win for all involved.
“Everyone had a good time. We haven’t had any issues, and the cool thing for me is that people are leaving immediately. No one is not following the rules. Everyone is wearing a face covering when they come in the pro shop and, if you’ll notice, everyone is wearing face covering outside whenever they can’t maintain social distance,” Satcher said. “Overall, I thought the entire tournament went about as well as it could have.”
The 2021 Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic is scheduled for June 21.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!