Hazard Play: Chamber of Commerce Classic goes for the green

From his perch in the pro shop Satcher, course manager at Three Rivers, was vigilant all day and active on the loudspeakers in order to help keep golfers pointed in the right direction. He was also quick with reminders to anyone who had a hard time figuring out how to follow the rules.

“I’ll be honest, I’m kind of an ass when it comes to that stuff. This business is too important to the owners to mess around,” Satcher explained.

The extensive pandemic-wise precautions included, but were not limited to, capping groups to four persons on the course and on the putting green, limiting driving range activity to eight golfers, and mandatory masks in the pro-shop and other confined spaces. Golfers were also instructed to arrive no more than 30 minutes before their assigned tee time and then asked to leave the grounds in a timely, but not rushed, fashion at the end of their round.

“I was very pleased with everyone showing up about thirty minutes before their tee time even though it puts you kind of in a time crunch,” Marcum noted.