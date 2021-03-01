Haukaas and McCoy win singles, but Monarchs fall to River

The Mark Morris boy’s tennis team’s rematch against Columbia River ended up going pretty similarly to its prequel, with the Monarchs winning on the top two singles courts and dropping the four remaining matches in a 4-2 loss.

Ben Haukaas was dominant yet again, beating Cameron Hahn at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Behind him, Skyler McCoy bounced back from a close three-set loss against Ridgefield by grinding out a 6-4, 7-5 win over Hayden Thompson.

Behind those two, though, River rolled to four relatively easy wins. Marco St. Martin-Shook dropped his match at No. 3 singles to Brady Decker 6-1, 6-0. River’s top two doubles pairs didn’t drop a set in two 6-0, 6-0 sweeps, and the No. 3 matchup between the Monarchs’ Krager Clark and Donovan Pickner and River’s Casey Struckmeier and Fuller Beyer went 6-2, 6-2 to the visitors.

Mark Morris will stay in Longview for its next match, with a meet-up at R.A. Long on the schedule for Wednesday.

