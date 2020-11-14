Happy accidents: 1990 Lumberjills clear-cut league after lineup change

An experienced setter, Peterson credits her experience as a setter, and the bond between her teammates, for the successful transition that night.

“As a setter you always know where your players are supposed to be. You always know who’s in front of you, who’s behind you, who’s diagonal from you. You know mentally in your head. You’re keeping track of the rotation,” Peterson said. “So I just remember telling everyone, ‘Okay, you’re opposite of me so go to right back, go here on defense.’ We were so close with each other that some of the times there was a lot of pushing each other like, ‘No, you’re supposed to be over there.’ Not meanly, but ‘No, I’m here you’re over there.’”

While the Jills didn’t necessarily have a superstar standout among them — Mandy Wean and Stephanie Trevino might’ve been the closest to that — most of them had been playing together in some form or fashion for the majority of their lives. Along the way they had played for other good coaches from the area like Bill Marshall and Marcia Caneff, among others.

They were smart players who understood the game. And they were well-rounded players who could play just about anywhere on the floor.