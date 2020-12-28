Hansen scores 16, but Vikings lose big to Falcons

Only one of the four quarters went very well at all for the Portland State women’s basketball team, which fell behind early and could only hang on for 10 minutes, losing 94-65 to Air Force in a short-notice game scheduled earlier in the week.
The Vikings outscored the Falcons in the second quarter to make a big deficit slightly more manageable at halftime, but Air Force went on an 18-5 run early in the third quarter to push the lead up to 20, and it only got worse in the fourth.
In that second quarter, Portland State went 7-for-15 from the field, with Rainier product Desirae Hansen and Kylie Jimenez combining for 17 of the Vikings’ 20 points, outscoring the Falcons by themselves in the period. In the other three quarters, though, PSU shot just 31.5% from the field.
Hansen ended with 16 points to lead the Vikings for the second game in a row, going 6-of-13 from the field and 2-of-6 on three-pointers and adding six rebounds, three blocks, and an assist in 25 minutes of play.
Jimenez finished with 11 points for Portland State. Redshirt senior Tatiana Streun logged her first double-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Air Force’s Riley Snyder led all scorers with 27 points. She went 5-for-7 from beyond the arc, hitting as many three-pointers as Portland State’s entire team did, albeit on 10 fewer shots.
Snyder was one of just three Air Force players to hit double-figures, but the Falcons made the Vikings pay with their depth on offense and their strength. Eleven different Falcons got into the scoring column, as Air Force shot nearly 61% from the field on the game. The Falcons outscored the Vikings 50-28 in the paint, and their bench outscored Portland State’s 37-21.
On the other side, PSU started out ice cold on offense.. The Vikings went 2-of-13 in the first quarter and turned the ball over eight times, spotting the Falcons a 21-6 lead going into the second.
Hansen and Jimenez got things going momentarily in the second quarter, combining for 11 points as PSU went on a 13-2 run to cut the Air Force lead to just five points with 5:29 remaining in the first half. The Vikings only managed three field goals the rest of the quarter, though, and the Falcons pushed the gap back out to 11 at the break.
Portland State spent more and more time at the free-throw line in the second half, going 12-of-18 from the stripe in the third quarter alone and adding five more free throws in the fourth. But that wasn’t enough to keep up with Air Force’s offense, which shot over 66% in the second half.
The Vikings will return to Portland, where they’ll prep for their home opener and the beginning of Big Sky play, as Toledo product Kal Schaplow and the Eastern Washington Eagles come to town.