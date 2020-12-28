Hansen scores 16, but Vikings lose big to Falcons

Snyder was one of just three Air Force players to hit double-figures, but the Falcons made the Vikings pay with their depth on offense and their strength. Eleven different Falcons got into the scoring column, as Air Force shot nearly 61% from the field on the game. The Falcons outscored the Vikings 50-28 in the paint, and their bench outscored Portland State’s 37-21.

On the other side, PSU started out ice cold on offense.. The Vikings went 2-of-13 in the first quarter and turned the ball over eight times, spotting the Falcons a 21-6 lead going into the second.

Hansen and Jimenez got things going momentarily in the second quarter, combining for 11 points as PSU went on a 13-2 run to cut the Air Force lead to just five points with 5:29 remaining in the first half. The Vikings only managed three field goals the rest of the quarter, though, and the Falcons pushed the gap back out to 11 at the break.

Portland State spent more and more time at the free-throw line in the second half, going 12-of-18 from the stripe in the third quarter alone and adding five more free throws in the fourth. But that wasn’t enough to keep up with Air Force’s offense, which shot over 66% in the second half.

The Vikings will return to Portland, where they’ll prep for their home opener and the beginning of Big Sky play, as Toledo product Kal Schaplow and the Eastern Washington Eagles come to town.

