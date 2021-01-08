Hansen leads Vikings to overtime win over Hornets

Desirae Hansen tried to finish it in regulation on Thursday. Then she helped make sure it was finished in overtime, leading Portland State women's basketball to a 66-64 home win over Sacramento State.
With just under nine seconds left in the fourth quarter in a 53-53 game, Hansen got the ball off an inbounds play on the three-point arc with her back to the basket. Syd Schultz came up from the corner for a handoff, bringing her defender up court, but Hansen faked the give and tore to the basket for a layup that put the Vikings ahead by two points with under 4.7 seconds left on the clock.
Sacramento State punched right back, though, getting the ball all the way down court in time for Jakira Wilson to hit a layup before the buzzer and send the game to overtime.
Hansen added three points in the overtime period, hitting a jumper and a free throw to put PSU up by two possessions. The Vikings scored seven of their 11 overtime points at the line, capping off a night where they went 21 of 26 from the charity stripe.
Hansen, a former Rainier High School star, led the Vikings with 21 points — the first time she’s broken 20 this season — and nine rebounds, and added three assists and three steals. She went 5 of 6 from the free throw line and 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the only Viking to hit multiple threes. Kylie Jimenez added 15 points and led Portland State with seven assists.
Portland State jumped out in front early, scoring the first eight points of the game, but Sacramento State came back to keep it close throughout the rest of the first half. The Vikings taking a 26-22 lead into the break.
Hansen helped PSU start out fast in the third quarter, scoring six points in a 16-4 run for the Vikings.
The Hornets came back in the fourth quarter as the Vikings went cold from the field. Portland State went 7 of 8 from the line down the stretch, but connected on just 1 of 10 shot from the field before Hansen’s late go-ahead bucket.
The Vikings and Hornets will flip venues now, playing in Sacramento on Saturday at noon.
EWU makes it three in a row
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team earned a third straight win Thursday, taking down Weber State 78-57 in Cheney.
Jenna Dick led the Eagles (4-6, 3-2 Big Sky) with 21 points, Maise Burhman added 18, and Aaliyah Alexander finished just shy of a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.
Toledo alum Kal Schaplow came off the bench in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to help salt away the victory.
The Eagles will take on the Wildcats again Saturday at noon.