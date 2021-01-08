Hansen leads Vikings to overtime win over Hornets

Desirae Hansen tried to finish it in regulation on Thursday. Then she helped make sure it was finished in overtime, leading Portland State women's basketball to a 66-64 home win over Sacramento State.

With just under nine seconds left in the fourth quarter in a 53-53 game, Hansen got the ball off an inbounds play on the three-point arc with her back to the basket. Syd Schultz came up from the corner for a handoff, bringing her defender up court, but Hansen faked the give and tore to the basket for a layup that put the Vikings ahead by two points with under 4.7 seconds left on the clock.

Sacramento State punched right back, though, getting the ball all the way down court in time for Jakira Wilson to hit a layup before the buzzer and send the game to overtime.

Hansen added three points in the overtime period, hitting a jumper and a free throw to put PSU up by two possessions. The Vikings scored seven of their 11 overtime points at the line, capping off a night where they went 21 of 26 from the charity stripe.