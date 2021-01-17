Hansen leads the way with 20, Vikings down Bobcats

After starting out slow in the scoring column, Rainier alum Desirae Hansen turned it on in the second half to keep Montana State at arms’ length down the stretch in a 72-70 Portland State win at Viking Pavilion.
Eight minutes into the third quarter, Hansen was sitting on eight points, with just two made field goals. With just over a minute to go, she hit a layup to hit 10 points, then doubled her total in the final quarter to finish with 20 points.
The Vikings needed almost every one of them.
Hansen hit a pair of three-pointers in the first six minutes of the final quarter, the second tying the game at 61-61. A minute later, sophomore Jada Lewis hit a three of her own, and the Vikings took a lead they’d never surrender.
The Bobcats didn’t make it easy, though, only allowing PSU’s lead to get as high as four and narrowing it to two when it came time to foul. Then, the Vikings got the ball into Hansen’s hands, and she hit four free throws in the final 10 seconds to ice the game.
It was a close end to a close game. Montana State led nearly the entire first quarter, but never by more than six points. PSU was ahead the whole second quarter, but the Vikings’ lead was never more than seven, and they went into the break up 30-29.
Montana State got up by as many as four in the third quarter, but PSU kept it close, setting up the run in the fourth.
“I loved our third-quarter push to get back into the game, and I love how we controlled the fourth,” head coach Lynn Kennedy said. “It wasn’t their offensive sets, their offensive rebounding, it wasn’t their defense. We controlled the fourth.”
On the day, Hansen went a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and added three rebounds. It’s the second time this season that the junior has gone over 20 points.
Kylie Jimenez added 15 points for the Vikings, playing all 40 minutes. Lewis scored 13 points, including going 3-of-4 on three-pointers; she’s now shooting 50% from beyond the arc with a team-high 18 threes this season. Tatiana Streun put up a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.
Portland State is scheduled to go back on the road next week, heading to Pocatello for two games against Idaho State, on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.
Daugherty, Southern Utah set for Sunday
Former LCC guard Cherita Daugherty and the Southern Utah women’s basketball team were supposed to take on Eastern Washington and Toledo alum Kal Schaplow this weekend, but COVID-19 issues in the EWU program axed those plans.
In place of those games, the Thunderbirds scheduled a quick two-game series against Texas Rio Grande Valley, the first of which will be Sunday at 2 p.m.
Daugherty has started all seven games so far in her first season in Cedar City, Utah, reaching double-digits in scoring in five. She’s averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, and leading the Thunderbirds with 18 assists.
COVID-19 canceling other games
EWU wasn’t the only team with area alumni that had to cancel games this weekend. For the second straight week, Sacramento State men’s basketball — and LCC alum Samaad Hector — had to stay at home, instead of playing Idaho State. Lewis-Clark State and Wahkiakum product Peyton Souvenir also had two cancel their two games, against Simpson.