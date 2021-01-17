 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hansen leads the way with 20, Vikings down Bobcats
0 comments
alert

Hansen leads the way with 20, Vikings down Bobcats

{{featured_button_text}}
Hansen for 3

Portland State's Desirae Hansen launches a three-pointer from the top of the key during a 66-64 win over Sacramento State, Thursday, at Viking Pavilion. Hansen scored a team-high 21 points.

After starting out slow in the scoring column, Rainier alum Desirae Hansen turned it on in the second half to keep Montana State at arms’ length down the stretch in a 72-70 Portland State win at Viking Pavilion.

Eight minutes into the third quarter, Hansen was sitting on eight points, with just two made field goals. With just over a minute to go, she hit a layup to hit 10 points, then doubled her total in the final quarter to finish with 20 points.

The Vikings needed almost every one of them.

Hansen hit a pair of three-pointers in the first six minutes of the final quarter, the second tying the game at 61-61. A minute later, sophomore Jada Lewis hit a three of her own, and the Vikings took a lead they’d never surrender.

The Bobcats didn’t make it easy, though, only allowing PSU’s lead to get as high as four and narrowing it to two when it came time to foul. Then, the Vikings got the ball into Hansen’s hands, and she hit four free throws in the final 10 seconds to ice the game.

It was a close end to a close game. Montana State led nearly the entire first quarter, but never by more than six points. PSU was ahead the whole second quarter, but the Vikings’ lead was never more than seven, and they went into the break up 30-29.

Montana State got up by as many as four in the third quarter, but PSU kept it close, setting up the run in the fourth.

“I loved our third-quarter push to get back into the game, and I love how we controlled the fourth,” head coach Lynn Kennedy said. “It wasn’t their offensive sets, their offensive rebounding, it wasn’t their defense. We controlled the fourth.”

On the day, Hansen went a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and added three rebounds. It’s the second time this season that the junior has gone over 20 points.

Kylie Jimenez added 15 points for the Vikings, playing all 40 minutes. Lewis scored 13 points, including going 3-of-4 on three-pointers; she’s now shooting 50% from beyond the arc with a team-high 18 threes this season. Tatiana Streun put up a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Portland State is scheduled to go back on the road next week, heading to Pocatello for two games against Idaho State, on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.

Daugherty, Southern Utah set for Sunday

Former LCC guard Cherita Daugherty and the Southern Utah women’s basketball team were supposed to take on Eastern Washington and Toledo alum Kal Schaplow this weekend, but COVID-19 issues in the EWU program axed those plans.

In place of those games, the Thunderbirds scheduled a quick two-game series against Texas Rio Grande Valley, the first of which will be Sunday at 2 p.m.

Daugherty has started all seven games so far in her first season in Cedar City, Utah, reaching double-digits in scoring in five. She’s averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season, and leading the Thunderbirds with 18 assists.

COVID-19 canceling other games

EWU wasn’t the only team with area alumni that had to cancel games this weekend. For the second straight week, Sacramento State men’s basketball — and LCC alum Samaad Hector — had to stay at home, instead of playing Idaho State. Lewis-Clark State and Wahkiakum product Peyton Souvenir also had two cancel their two games, against Simpson.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Alumni radar: Mosier, Kleven and PLU start with exhibition
Preps+

Alumni radar: Mosier, Kleven and PLU start with exhibition

A week and a half into the new year, two familiar faces started off their collegiate careers, as the Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball team — featuring Mark Morris and LCC alum Madison Mosier and Kelso’s Aleixis Kleven — went to Seattle for an exhibition against Seattle Pacific, losing 56-51.

Mosier came off the bench for the Lutes and put in 19 minutes, scoring two points and adding a pair of steals, a rebound, and an assist. Kleven did not appear in the game.

Both teams were seeing their first action in over 300 days, and it looked like it early, with SPU and PLU combining for eight turnovers and just six points in the first four minutes. Once the sides started to find their offense, it kicked off a back-and-forth, close first half. Neither team got out to a lead larger than five points in the first half, with SPU taking a four-point advantage into halftime. That lead stretched to as many as nine in the third quarter, but never got into double-digits as the Division III Lutes stuck around with the Division II Falcons on the road.

Next up: vs. Whitman Jan. 22 (Time TBA) and Jan. 23 (Time TBA)

Samaad Hector — Sacramento State men’s basketball

Hector didn’t get to have his scheduled homecoming Sunday, as the Hornets’ two-game home-and-home series against Portland State was axed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Sacramento State program.

Should the Hornets get their cases under control, he’ll get to try to add to what’s been a productive first season at the Division I level. In five games, he’s played at least 15 minutes four times. In those four matchups, he’s averaging 8.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Next up: @ Idaho State Jan. 14 (6:05 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (10:05 a.m.)

Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball

With the Oregon and Washington members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference had to pull out of play in December, the conference pushed its start back to March 1, leaving its two schools in Idaho — Lewis-Clark State and the College of Idaho — to cobble together a schedule as independents in the interim. Saturday, the two started their new slates against each other, and what followed was a one-sided 75-39 drubbing by the Warriors.

Souvenir put up nine points in 21 minutes on a trio of three-pointers, led the Warriors and tied a career high with eight offensive rebounds, and added three assists and a pair of steals.

Lewis-Clark State was supposed to play Whitworth on Tuesday, but that game was canceled when the Pirates had to pause their season due to COVID-19 positive tests.

Through seven games, Souvenir is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds, and leads the team with 29 assists.

Next up: vs. Simpson Jan. 15 (6 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (2 p.m.)

Desirae Hansen — Portland State women’s basketball

The Vikings found their footing with a two-game sweep of Sacramento State, winning 66-64 in overtime on Thursday and 74-64 on Saturday.

Hansen led PSU with 21 points and nine rebounds in the first win, then became more a distributor in the second with a team-high five assists to go along with seven points.

She still leads the Vikings with 14.3 points per game, and is tied for the team lead in rebounds (7.5 per game) and assists (22).

Next up: vs. Montana State Jan. 14 (7 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (noon)

Kal Schaplow — Eastern Washington women’s basketball

EWU stretched its winning streak to four games with a sweep of Weber State in Cheney over the weekend. Schaplow came off the bench for two minutes in the first game — a 78-57 win — and got in the scoring column with a three-pointer in 71-59 Saturday matinee.

She’s currently 5-of-11 on the season from beyond the arc.

The Eagles were supposed to take on Southern Utah this weekend, but those games have already been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the EWU program.

Next up: vs. Northern Colorado Jan 21 (6:05 p.m.) and Jan. 23 (12:05 p.m.)

Cherita Daugherty — Southern Utah women’s basketball

Speaking of Southern Utah, the Thunderbirds already found a way to rebound from the canceled series against EWU, setting up a pair of home games against Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Daugherty, who led the NWAC in assists as a sophomore at LCC last season and added 9.9 points per game, has started all seven contests for the Thunderbirds thus far. She’s first on the team with 18 assists, and second at 11.4 points per game.

Next up: vs. UTRGV Jan. 17 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 18 (5:30 p.m.)

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kalama tops Toutle Lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News