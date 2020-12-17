Hansen drops 18 as Portland State wins season opener

Rainier product Desirae Hansen led Portland State to a season-opening victory Wednesday in Utah, as the Vikings came back from a halftime deficit to beat Dixie State 63-53.
PSU went into the second half trailing 31-28, after shooting 36% from the field in the opening two quarters. That percentage ended up falling off in the third quarter, but Hansen — who started off 2-of-10 from the field — did just enough by herself to spark a rally.
It started with a three-pointer five and half minutes into the third period. The next two possessions both ended with Hansen buckets as well, getting the Vikings within one point. A minute later, she knocked down a pair of free throws to give PSU its first lead since the first quarter, at 42-40.
Hansen’s teammates ended up shooting just 1-of-10 from the field in the third quarter, but between the junior guard’s offense, seven free throws, and a defensive effort that held Dixie State to just nine points in the quarter, Portland State finished the third frame on a 16-2 run and had itself a lead it wouldn’t give up.
The Vikings added onto their lead in fourth quarter, holding the Trailblazers to just 13% from beyond the arc in the second half and limiting Dixie State to just three free throws.
“The third quarter and the start of the fourth were by far our best stretches of play,” PSU head coach Lynn Kennedy said after the game. “We did a great job of getting to the basket and getting fouls. We also adjusted defensively and rebounded better after halftime.”
Hansen added a free throw and a second three-pointer in the fourth quarter to finish with 18 points. She also added a team-leading nine rebounds along with three assists and three steals.
The performance continued Hansen’s streak of games eclipsing 10 points, started at the end of January last season, pushing it a baker's dozen.
Redshirt senior Tatiana Streun — who also started cold from the field in the first half — put in nine fourth-quarter points to finish with 16 on the game and added eight rebounds to put her 32 shy of 500 in her career.
With the next two matchups on its schedule against Weber State already cancelled, PSU will be off until Dec. 31, when the Vikings have their home opener against Eastern Washington.
