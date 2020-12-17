Hansen drops 18 as Portland State wins season opener

Rainier product Desirae Hansen led Portland State to a season-opening victory Wednesday in Utah, as the Vikings came back from a halftime deficit to beat Dixie State 63-53.

PSU went into the second half trailing 31-28, after shooting 36% from the field in the opening two quarters. That percentage ended up falling off in the third quarter, but Hansen — who started off 2-of-10 from the field — did just enough by herself to spark a rally.

It started with a three-pointer five and half minutes into the third period. The next two possessions both ended with Hansen buckets as well, getting the Vikings within one point. A minute later, she knocked down a pair of free throws to give PSU its first lead since the first quarter, at 42-40.

Hansen’s teammates ended up shooting just 1-of-10 from the field in the third quarter, but between the junior guard’s offense, seven free throws, and a defensive effort that held Dixie State to just nine points in the quarter, Portland State finished the third frame on a 16-2 run and had itself a lead it wouldn’t give up.

The Vikings added onto their lead in fourth quarter, holding the Trailblazers to just 13% from beyond the arc in the second half and limiting Dixie State to just three free throws.