Half empty Beaver Cup keeps cups full

WOODLAND — The springtime rendition of the Beaver Cup was a muted affair Thursday after Mark Morris and R.A. Long backed out of the competition. But the golfers who did show up to Lewis River Golf Course got their swings in and that's more than can be said for the entirety of the 2020 girls golf season that never was.

Playing in tandems that included modified best ball and select shot rules Karlyn Gomez and Sami Myers of Columbia River finished in first place with a three over par round of 38.

Naomi Phelps and Alyssa Dewey of Ridgefield finished one off the pace at 39. Woodland was able to hold down the third spot thanks to a round of 41 out of the team of Rayleah Trice and Brooklyn Gaston.

Woodland had three other tandems turn in scorecards as well. Zoe Jowsma and Erin Madsen carded a round of 47. MJ Moss and Lucy Sams, and Addie Landrigan and Kara Conditt both combined for scores of 56.

"Congratulations to Karlyn Gomez & Sami Myers, the winners of today's event," Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder said. "And to Alyssa Dewey for being closest to the pin on Hole 3, and Sami Myers for the longest drive on Hole 5."

