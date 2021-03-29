Hadaller shines again, Kelso sweeps Union, Hilanders prepare for Papermakers

KELSO — The Kelso volleyball team swept Union in its penultimate match of the season Monday, winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-19, but the night was as much about the immediate future as it was about the present.

“We didn’t want to overlook them, but we also wanted to have a chance to practice some of the changes that we’re going to implement on Wednesday,” coach Michelle Mury said. “It was good.”

Wednesday, to be specific, will be the Hilanders’ third crack at top-of-the-league Camas. The Papermakers beat them to open the season, and beat them again last Thursday. Now, Kelso gets one last shot at them, and Mury sent out a slightly different look Monday to face the Titans, giving new combinations a game opportunity to gel and work on a couple of new strategies.

One big change for Kelso came for junior outside hitter Bella Hadaller, who for the first time this season played all six rotations, staying in to play in the back row.

“That gave us another option; when we only have two hitters in the front row, that gives us another hitter, another offensive threat,” Mury said. “She’s a great passer, she has improved 100% on her passing. She’s earned that spot. And her leadership, that was big.”