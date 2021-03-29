Hadaller shines again, Kelso sweeps Union, Hilanders prepare for Papermakers

KELSO — The Kelso volleyball team swept Union in its penultimate match of the season Monday, winning 25-17, 25-20, 25-19, but the night was as much about the immediate future as it was about the present.
“We didn’t want to overlook them, but we also wanted to have a chance to practice some of the changes that we’re going to implement on Wednesday,” coach Michelle Mury said. “It was good.”
Wednesday, to be specific, will be the Hilanders’ third crack at top-of-the-league Camas. The Papermakers beat them to open the season, and beat them again last Thursday. Now, Kelso gets one last shot at them, and Mury sent out a slightly different look Monday to face the Titans, giving new combinations a game opportunity to gel and work on a couple of new strategies.
One big change for Kelso came for junior outside hitter Bella Hadaller, who for the first time this season played all six rotations, staying in to play in the back row.
“That gave us another option; when we only have two hitters in the front row, that gives us another hitter, another offensive threat,” Mury said. “She’s a great passer, she has improved 100% on her passing. She’s earned that spot. And her leadership, that was big.”
Hadaller came up big yet again for Kelso, leading the way with 16 kills. She added four aces at the line, and took advantage of the extra time in the back row to come a dig short of a double-double with nine.
“This was the best game of the year for her,” Mury said. “All the way around, and she got some back-row kills.”
Presley Nippert had six kills for the Hilanders, and senior Ashley Noah dished out 39 assists.
Defensively, three different Hilanders finished in double-digit digs, with sophomore libero Rielee Gourde leading with 16, sophomore Annalee Johnson adding 12, and senior Anita Conrad putting up 10. Karlyn Johnson also got in the match to play much of the third set in the back row — like Noah and Conrad, playing in her final home match before graduating.
Despite the sweep, the chance to employ her lineup and tactical changes in a real match let Mury see what issues still had to be addressed before Kelso’s main event Wednesday.
“The way (Union) scored their points were little tips and chips on the sides,” Mury said. “The result of changing the lineup a bit is being like, ‘Who has those now?’ And we changed up our defense as well. So (we’ll be) working out those kinks tomorrow, and practicing serve-receive, what offensive plays we’re going to run against Camas on each rotation.”
Now, it’s just a matter of employing it all for real one more time, with a league title most likely on the line, as the Hilanders hope that the third time is the charm for them against the Papermakers.
“I love being the underdogs,” Mury said. “I think it’s harder to stay on the top sometimes. We know what we need to work on to beat them. It’s probably harder for them to try to figure out what we’re going to come at them with. It is their home court, so they’re going to go in with confidence, we a couple of wins under their belt. I like where we’re at. I have a lot of confidence in us, and we are going to challenge them Wednesday.”