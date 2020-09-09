Ground Under Repair: Golfers make due on damaged Mint Valley greens

Luckily for area golfers the damage to the putting greens is not as extensive as one might reasonably fear. Although course manager Jim Nickerson estimates the monetary damage to be $32,910 there is no doubt that things could have been a lot worse.

A recent dry spell was likely beneficial to the greens in particular as the tire tracks seemed to simply skin the top layer of grass rather than creating deep ruts. Since the damage was first discovered the maintenance department, led by Scott Knapp, has been busy buffing out the damage. They’ve filled in the tread marks with sand and grass seed to create a smoother surface and pin locations have been moved to minimize the disruption to normal play.

“It looks 100% better than Saturday and that’s a testament to Scott and his crew,” Grumbois said. “If there’s any good news out of this it’s that he only did one circle so we’ve still got a good flat surface to work with.”

Grumbois added that the public has been gracious to course operators and other players as everyone tries to work around, and fix, the remaining damage. In all, damage was sustained on the putting greens of holes number five, eight, and nine.

“This is obvious ground under repair so you can take the ball no closer to the hole to your nearest point of relief and everybody was real flexible about it,” Grumbois said. “All of our players have been very sympathetic and empathetic to what we are dealing with.”

