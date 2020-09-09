Ground Under Repair: Golfers make do on damaged Mint Valley greens

In golf the condition of the course is of utmost importance.
The greens should be slightly spongy under foot. The roughage should be thick and verdant. The sand traps should be well manicured and there should be ducks on the pond. Game etiquette calls for all incidental divots on the fairway to be quickly replaced and any indentations from flop shots on the green must be massaged back flat post haste.
So when a renegade truck driver sneaks on a course and starts cranking cookies on the putting greens the damage is game changing, to say the least. That’s precisely what happened at Mint Valley Golf Course in west Longview on Saturday morning and course operators are still picking up the pieces.
Steve Downing was working the early morning shift for the Mint Valley maintenance staff when he first noticed something was amiss on Saturday. Around 6 a.m., Downing was working on the 4th hole when he looked over and saw a truck near the 8th green. With poor morning light in play Downing said he assumed the visitor was a city employee dropping off supplies until the truck began ripping up the turf and spinning out across the grounds.
“It was bizarre to say the least,” Downing said. “Obviously he was a Loony Tune.”
His first reaction was to call police from the clubhouse then he headed back out in an attempt to find the marauder on the course.
“I didn’t know what to do. It was just like, ‘What the heck?’” Downing said. “I was a little freaked out, I’ll be honest with you. You never know if a guy has a gun, or knife, or whatever else.”
Unable to track down the rough rider Downing headed back to the maintenance shack and that where he found the trespassing truck parked near a pile of rubbish with the driver loading up miscellaneous junk.
“The next thing I know he actually asked me for a hand loading a chair on top of his truck,” Downing said. “I was just trying to stall him until the cops showed up. When they showed up I said, ‘Hey, here’s some more help for you.’”
On Tuesday afternoon the offender’s truck was still parked just outside the maintenance gate on 42nd Avenue with the assorted junk piled on top and a mix of flora from the course hanging from the bumpers and side mirrors.
Dave Grumbois, a local entrepreneur who doubles as a course marshal at Mint Valley, was one of the first people to find out about the vandalism.
“We have a regular game that goes off at 7:30 every morning. I heard about it that morning, you know, good news travels fast,” Grumbois said. “We’re like a sewing circle, the men’s club. Our needle and thread is Titleist and a driver… The stories got bigger as time went on.”
Luckily for area golfers the damage to the putting greens is not as extensive as one might reasonably fear. Although course manager Jim Nickerson estimates the monetary damage to be $32,910 there is no doubt that things could have been a lot worse.
A recent dry spell was likely beneficial to the greens in particular as the tire tracks seemed to simply skin the top layer of grass rather than creating deep ruts. Since the damage was first discovered the maintenance department, led by Scott Knapp, has been busy buffing out the damage. They’ve filled in the tread marks with sand and grass seed to create a smoother surface and pin locations have been moved to minimize the disruption to normal play.
“It looks 100% better than Saturday and that’s a testament to Scott and his crew,” Grumbois said. “If there’s any good news out of this it’s that he only did one circle so we’ve still got a good flat surface to work with.”
Grumbois added that the public has been gracious to course operators and other players as everyone tries to work around, and fix, the remaining damage. In all, damage was sustained on the putting greens of holes number five, eight, and nine.
“This is obvious ground under repair so you can take the ball no closer to the hole to your nearest point of relief and everybody was real flexible about it,” Grumbois said. “All of our players have been very sympathetic and empathetic to what we are dealing with.”
