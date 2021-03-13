Gressett gets going, Beavers outrun Monarchs on gridiron

To start the game, Woodward called a couple of early passes to keep the Monarchs honest in the secondary. But getting the ball to start the second half in a 14-14 tie, all pretenses went out the window.

Gressett got the first-down call and gained seven yards. Then he got five more on second down. Two plays later after a holding call, he got the give on third-and-10 and fought his way forward to get just enough for a first down. That was immediately following by a 15-yard gain, then a 16-yard run, then a 6-yarder, and a play later, a 10-yard touchdown.

“These guys out here are my brothers, and when I’m out there sucking in air, they’re all around me like, ‘Come on, just one more, one more, one more,’” Gresssett said. “That’s what makes me not tired.”

The next drive started with two more Gressett runs, before a failed trick play brought up fourth-and-6. The coaching staff thought about punting, before special teams coach D.J. Malinowski made a sudden connection: Gressett was the up-man on the punt team.

“We felt that Gressett had the hot hand and we knew our fake punt was to him,” Woodward said. “We figured if he could get some momentum and carry some guys, we might be in business.”