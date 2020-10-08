Greg Bussell steps down after 19 years at Mark Morris

Greg Bussell walked in and stood in the doorway, removed his sunglasses and tucked them in his pressed shirt.
He smiled and opened his arms.
“Showtime’s here,” he said.
Well, more accurately, Showtime’s leaving.
Nearly 40 years after moving to Longview to play baseball, Greg Bussell has stepped down as the Mark Morris head baseball coach as he prepares to head for new pastures in Las Vegas.
Greg was an extremely loyal assistant coach to the head coaches that he worked with and would take on any responsibility that was given to him with a 100 percent commitment,” Mark Morris AD Robert Blackman said in a statement. “As both an assistant and as a head coach, Greg had good rapport with his players. This was due to his encouraging and upbeat manner, coupled with his ability to have honest conversations with his players. Players knew that Coach Bussell was genuinely interested in them not only as a player, but as a person.”
A pitcher in his heyday, Bussell was pitching against the U.S. National team, featuring Mark McGwire and others, before they won the Olympic gold medal in 1984.
Pointing out that he got McGwire to chop out to second and exited the game with a 3-1 lead — they lost 11-3, Bussell remembered — but he also makes a point to note who else he met that day, and why it was important.
The new acquaintance was Steve Farrington, coach of the defending NWAACC champion LCC Red Devils. Farrington made his pitch not long after and Bussell wound up coming to Longview, not knowing he wouldn’t leave for almost four decades.
“That was really intimidating,” Bussell said of meeting Farrington. “That guy was something else.”
Garnering various nicknames surrounding his meticulous appearance — Showtime, Gorgeous, Mr. Clean, etc. — Bussell became a coaching fixture in the area, mostly for Mark Morris but also in various summer leagues at assorted levels, from 11 and 12-year-old Western Bambino teams, through 13-15 year old Babe Ruth squads, and up into the world of American Legion.
He joined the Mark Morris staff in 2001 and never left, providing continuity through the tenures of Ron Philpott to Joe Bair, to Brice Richards to Jason Mackey and, finally, to Bussell himself, when he took over the Monarch program in 2018.
In a sense, Bussell became synonymous with Monarch baseball.
“I don’t know that anybody’s coached baseball at the different levels for that long at Mark Morris,” Bair said. “It’s pretty cool. He finally got his chance the last two years and I think it says a lot about him that he’s finally the head coach, and he’s gotten an opportunity to go do what he wants to do. So he obviously wasn’t in it to be the head coach the whole time.”
Those two decades of Columbia blue and red baseball included two of the most memorable moments in the history of the Civil War: the Balk-Off and The Impossible One.
In 2005, an R.A. Long pitcher committed a balk to bring home the winning run to give Mark Morris the league crown over the resurgent Lumberjacks.
Then, just two seasons later, R.A. Long returned the favor by beating the top-ranked Monarchs at Wheeler Field in Centralia in a loser-out District game that is remembered by those who witnessed it as the most unlikely thing to ever happen on a baseball field.
Bussell was there for both. But the loss stings the most.
“That was the worst memory, but it probably was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen,” Bussell said. “To watch that play unfold, and we were a pitch away from a pitching change and collectively as a group we all waited too long. We thought he’d get an out before they’d score four runs. Bases were juiced. (The pitcher’s) gonna get one out, so why make a change? He wasn’t giving up much, little seeing-eye groundballs and things like that. And then Pisapia laces one in the gap. And then we miss the cutoff that would’ve kill it at third, and the rest is history.
“I think we just walked off — it was so unbelievable, that I don’t’ know we were questioning whether the call was right, just ‘What can we say? What can we do to make this not true?’”
All night long Wednesday at his going away party, Bussell’s phone buzzed with well-wishers reacting to his departure. People would stop by to say a few words and share a few laughs. Bussell is never in short supply of those.
A Montanan by birth, but with more of a surfer vibe than cowboy, Bussell has become an integral part of a community that looked good enough in the pictures in 1984 to take a chance.
Now, it’s time for a new place, but not a new life. He and his wife got married in Las Vegas 10 years ago, and their new house closed on their 10th Anniversary, which was last Friday.
“We just loved it, loved the climate,” Bussell said. “We’re all about the entertainment, the weather. We’re not gamblers, we just love the area.
“When you’re dreams become reality, you got no choice. That’s either your dream or it isn’t, and it’s time to make it happen.”
