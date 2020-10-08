Greg Bussell steps down after 19 years at Mark Morris

Those two decades of Columbia blue and red baseball included two of the most memorable moments in the history of the Civil War: the Balk-Off and The Impossible One.

In 2005, an R.A. Long pitcher committed a balk to bring home the winning run to give Mark Morris the league crown over the resurgent Lumberjacks.

Then, just two seasons later, R.A. Long returned the favor by beating the top-ranked Monarchs at Wheeler Field in Centralia in a loser-out District game that is remembered by those who witnessed it as the most unlikely thing to ever happen on a baseball field.

Bussell was there for both. But the loss stings the most.

“That was the worst memory, but it probably was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen,” Bussell said. “To watch that play unfold, and we were a pitch away from a pitching change and collectively as a group we all waited too long. We thought he’d get an out before they’d score four runs. Bases were juiced. (The pitcher’s) gonna get one out, so why make a change? He wasn’t giving up much, little seeing-eye groundballs and things like that. And then Pisapia laces one in the gap. And then we miss the cutoff that would’ve kill it at third, and the rest is history.