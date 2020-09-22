Golf tournament pays homage to Deputy Justin DeRosier

For several months this summer there was serious doubt that the event would take place at all. Friends,, and family and assorted community members alike all feared they would not get a chance to honor the legacy of a Cowlitz County Sheriff who was slain on the job in 2019.
The second annual Justin DeRosier Memorial Golf Tournament was originally slated to take place on July 25, but because of COVID-19 and an ever changing set of circumstances the friendly fundraiser was delayed. Last Saturday, with a new plan in place, pros and duffers all showed out to Three Rivers Golf Course in order to pay their respects.
“This year we had to do it a little different. We had to do tee times, so teams would show up right before and then just go out,” Trevor Eades of the Longview Police Department said. “We did everything we could to stay within COVID guidelines.”
A relative to the DeRosiers by marriage and an investigating detective in the death of his fellow law enforcement officer, Eades felt compelled to do something, anything for the late sheriff's family. So he put together the golf tournament despite having zero expertise in the area.
Last year there were 58 four-person teams in the shotgun start tournament. Because of the coronavirus induced changes this year only 44 teams were able to participate but it did little, if anything, to diminish the spirit of the event.
“I had to turn a ton of teams away," Eades said. “With the delayed start and an earlier sunset we just couldn’t fit anymore golfers on the course.”
Taking home the first place prize in 2020 with a round of 54 was the foursome of Josh Burckhardt, Phil Ranta, Mary Kate Morgan and Erin Bennet. Placing second with a score of 55 was Eades, Jeff Bailey, Steve Parrish and Josh Most. The third place spot belonged to Jason Moxley, Chris Snell, Trevor Lane and Steve Verhines with a round of 56.
But the scores were far from the point of the communal stroll around the manicured grounds. Mostly, the memorial tournament is an opportunity to stop and remember a community member taken too soon and to acknowledge the young family left behind.
“I can’t say enough about the community including the businesses and people who have sponsored. It’s amazing. There is so much support for that family and for Justin and for law enforcement around here locally,” Eades said. “(The DeRosier family) were out there the whole day and they were very grateful for everything everyone was doing.”
While a total for funds raised was not made available prior to the print deadline Eades noted that this year the money will be handed off to the DeRosier family so that they can establish a scholarship in Justin’s name that can be awarded to high school seniors from the Lower Columbia area.
“From what we talked about it sounded like they were going to find people who were probably going to go into law enforcement,” Eades said. “It is in his name. It will be the Justin DeRosier Memorial Scholarship.”
Eades added that next year the Just DeRosier Memorial Golf Tournament will most likely be moved back to July, so long as conditions allow.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!