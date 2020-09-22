Golf tournament pays homage to Deputy Justin DeRosier

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For several months this summer there was serious doubt that the event would take place at all. Friends,, and family and assorted community members alike all feared they would not get a chance to honor the legacy of a Cowlitz County Sheriff who was slain on the job in 2019.

The second annual Justin DeRosier Memorial Golf Tournament was originally slated to take place on July 25, but because of COVID-19 and an ever changing set of circumstances the friendly fundraiser was delayed. Last Saturday, with a new plan in place, pros and duffers all showed out to Three Rivers Golf Course in order to pay their respects.

“This year we had to do it a little different. We had to do tee times, so teams would show up right before and then just go out,” Trevor Eades of the Longview Police Department said. “We did everything we could to stay within COVID guidelines.”

A relative to the DeRosiers by marriage and an investigating detective in the death of his fellow law enforcement officer, Eades felt compelled to do something, anything for the late sheriff's family. So he put together the golf tournament despite having zero expertise in the area.