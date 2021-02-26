 Skip to main content
Golf Roundup: Lumberjacks edge out Beavers; Monarchs mashed by Spudders
Golf Roundup: Lumberjacks edge out Beavers; Monarchs mashed by Spudders

Keaton Stansberry

Woodland golfer Keaton Stansberry, right, lines up his shot during the 2021 Beaver Cup Jamboree at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Feb. 9. On Thursday, Feb. 25, Stansberry shot a 47 as Woodland dropped a match by one stroke to R.A. Long.

 Courtney Talak

WOODLAND — Every shot counted Thursday for Woodland and R.A. Long on Thursday at Lewis River Golf Course, as the Lumberjacks took home the win by the narrowest of margins, 164-165.

Dane Huddleston was the medalist of the match, shooting a 35, and Gaige Pilot had the third-best individual score at 38. However, R.A. Long had the more consistent lineup down the card.

Noah Gilchrist led the Jacks with a score of 37, with Hewson Nguyen and Jay Nickerson both coming in at 41, and Wayne Keegan wrapping up the team score with a 45.

Logan Autrey was third for the Beavers at 45, and Keaten Stansberry was fourth at 47.

Woodland and R.A. Long are both set to host Hockinson in their next outings, with the Beavers facing the Hawks on March 2 and the Lumberjacks getting them March 4.

Spudders put Monarchs under

Ridgefield got the better of Mark Morris at Mint Valley Golf Course on Thursday, beating the Monarchs handily 157-195.

Ryan O’Farrell had the low score for the Monarchs, carding a 41. Behind him no Mark Morris golfer finished under 50, with Brock Messinger finishing right on the half century mark, Caleb Stewart shooting a 51, and Ian MacArthur finishing the team card at 53.

Cade Bringhurst was the medalist Thursday, shooting a 35 for the Spudders, and Cruz Combs came in next at 38. Colby Andrew shot a 41, and Nick Radosevich finished on 43.

Mark Morris is scheduled to be back in action March 2 against Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver.

