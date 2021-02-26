Golf Roundup: Lumberjacks edge out Beavers; Monarchs mashed by Spudders

WOODLAND — Every shot counted Thursday for Woodland and R.A. Long on Thursday at Lewis River Golf Course, as the Lumberjacks took home the win by the narrowest of margins, 164-165.

Dane Huddleston was the medalist of the match, shooting a 35, and Gaige Pilot had the third-best individual score at 38. However, R.A. Long had the more consistent lineup down the card.

Noah Gilchrist led the Jacks with a score of 37, with Hewson Nguyen and Jay Nickerson both coming in at 41, and Wayne Keegan wrapping up the team score with a 45.

Logan Autrey was third for the Beavers at 45, and Keaten Stansberry was fourth at 47.

Woodland and R.A. Long are both set to host Hockinson in their next outings, with the Beavers facing the Hawks on March 2 and the Lumberjacks getting them March 4.

Spudders put Monarchs under

Ridgefield got the better of Mark Morris at Mint Valley Golf Course on Thursday, beating the Monarchs handily 157-195.

Ryan O’Farrell had the low score for the Monarchs, carding a 41. Behind him no Mark Morris golfer finished under 50, with Brock Messinger finishing right on the half century mark, Caleb Stewart shooting a 51, and Ian MacArthur finishing the team card at 53.