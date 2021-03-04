Golf Roundup Kelso takes days on links over R.A. Long, Mark Morris

KELSO — Three local coaches — Kelso’s Pat Connors, R.A. Long’s Jim Nickerson, and Mark Morris’ Kim Uhlman — called a collective audible this week, setting up a three-way match Wednesday at Three Rivers Golf Course.

“The coaches got together and made it happen, so it was kind of nice,” Connor said. “Plus, we got to play on a really nice day.”

It ended up being a really nice day in more ways than one for the Hilanders. Going in, Connors thought they would need to have a perfect day all the way down the team card to have a shot at undercutting the Lumberjacks, and that’s exactly what they did, scoring a 161 to R.A. Long’s 174 and Mark Morris’ 190.

“This is how good R.A. Long is,” Connors said. “Three of my four guys had to have match PRs to be able to beat them, and honestly they didn’t have their best days. Riley Kirk had a match PR, Canyon Rader had a match PR, Kjell Guttormsen had a match PR. Caden Martin was one swing away from having a match PR. Our guys played really well today, which was nice.”

Kirk took the medalist honors on the day — on his 17th birthday, no less — shooting 1-over 37 on the par-36 course.

“He’s worked really hard on his game,” Connors said.