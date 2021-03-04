Golf Roundup Kelso takes days on links over R.A. Long, Mark Morris

KELSO — Three local coaches — Kelso’s Pat Connors, R.A. Long’s Jim Nickerson, and Mark Morris’ Kim Uhlman — called a collective audible this week, setting up a three-way match Wednesday at Three Rivers Golf Course.
“The coaches got together and made it happen, so it was kind of nice,” Connor said. “Plus, we got to play on a really nice day.”
It ended up being a really nice day in more ways than one for the Hilanders. Going in, Connors thought they would need to have a perfect day all the way down the team card to have a shot at undercutting the Lumberjacks, and that’s exactly what they did, scoring a 161 to R.A. Long’s 174 and Mark Morris’ 190.
“This is how good R.A. Long is,” Connors said. “Three of my four guys had to have match PRs to be able to beat them, and honestly they didn’t have their best days. Riley Kirk had a match PR, Canyon Rader had a match PR, Kjell Guttormsen had a match PR. Caden Martin was one swing away from having a match PR. Our guys played really well today, which was nice.”
Kirk took the medalist honors on the day — on his 17th birthday, no less — shooting 1-over 37 on the par-36 course.
“He’s worked really hard on his game,” Connors said.
Behind him, Martin and Rader both carded 40s, Guttormsen capped off the Hilanders’ card with a 44, and Jake Neves shot a 50.
For the Lumberjacks, Noah Gilchrist led the way at 3-over 39, Jay Nickerson shot a 42, Hewson Nguyen finished one shot over that at 43, and Wayne Keegan finished on 50.
Caleb Stewart led the Monarchs at 43, followed by Ryan O’Farrell’s 45, Ian MacArthur’s 49, Brock Messinger’s 53, and Paxton Nippert’s 54.
Castle Rock’s Alex Buchanan also joined the teams as an individual golfer, and finished on 45.
As a team, Kelso shaved 36 shots off its scorecard from a rough Monday outing at Camas Meadows against Union.
Kelso has a home match against Prairie next on its schedule at Three Rivers. On Tuesday, Mark Morris is set to host Washougal and R.A. Long is scheduled to face Hockinson, both at Mint Valley.
Woodland takes honors over Washougal
WOODLAND — The Beavers got the best of Washougal at Lewis River Golf Course on Wednesday by a team score of 160-165 in 2A Greater St. Helens League golf play.
Washougal wound up with the math medalist when Chase Baldwin carded a 37, but Woodland's lineup took the next two spots to give the Beavers the edge.
Dane Huddleston and Logan Autrey both shot a 38 to lead Woodland and Gaige Pilot added a round of 39. Keaten Stansberry carded a 45 and Colton Hall added a 54 to the mix for the Beavers.