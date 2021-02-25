Golf Roundup: Four-of-a-kind Jacks make Monarchs pay; Scotties and Beavers play, too

R.A. Long claimed the top four scores at Mint Valley Golf Course on Wednesday as the boys golf team turned away the Monarchs 158-194.

Noah Gilchrist was the match medalist with a score of 36, Hussen Ngyuen was next with a round of 38 and Jay Nickerson turned in a card of 40.

“The top three guys, I think they know more about golf now than I do. They’ve just been playing so much,” R.A. Long coach Jim Nickerson said. “They are the three horses. They do a lot of the heavy lifting but you count four scores”

According to Nickerson, it was actually the Jacks’ fourth-place finisher, Wayne Keegan, who had the best personal day on the course for the Lumberjacks. Keegan finished with a score of 44 that handed R.A. Long a clean sweep of the top four spots on the leaderboard.

“Honestly, you've got to kind of look at the Wayne Keegan score. That’s a kid who two matches ago he was shooting a 53,” Nickerson said. “He’s really improving and that’s what we need out of him.”

After that initial round of 53, Keegan turned in a 49 in his second turn on the course before his new-low score against the Monarchs.