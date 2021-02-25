Golf Roundup: Four-of-a-kind Jacks make Monarchs pay; Scotties and Beavers play, too

R.A. Long claimed the top four scores at Mint Valley Golf Course on Wednesday as the boys golf team turned away the Monarchs 158-194.
Noah Gilchrist was the match medalist with a score of 36, Hussen Ngyuen was next with a round of 38 and Jay Nickerson turned in a card of 40.
“The top three guys, I think they know more about golf now than I do. They’ve just been playing so much,” R.A. Long coach Jim Nickerson said. “They are the three horses. They do a lot of the heavy lifting but you count four scores”
According to Nickerson, it was actually the Jacks’ fourth-place finisher, Wayne Keegan, who had the best personal day on the course for the Lumberjacks. Keegan finished with a score of 44 that handed R.A. Long a clean sweep of the top four spots on the leaderboard.
“Honestly, you've got to kind of look at the Wayne Keegan score. That’s a kid who two matches ago he was shooting a 53,” Nickerson said. “He’s really improving and that’s what we need out of him.”
After that initial round of 53, Keegan turned in a 49 in his second turn on the course before his new-low score against the Monarchs.
“Early in the season he made some swing changes and he’s really stuck with that. He’s really been working hard,” Nickerson added. “I call it golf course IQ. Knowing your yardages and managing your golf course.”
Meanwhile, Mark Morris was paced by Ian McCarthur’s round of 47. Caleb Stewart finished with a 48 for the Monarchs as Ryan O’Farrell and Paxton Nippert turned in scores of 49 and 50, respectively.
After an onslaught of varsity matches on the golf course in recent weeks, Nickerson says the grounds are holding up quite well as the arrival of real spring approaches.
“It’s definitely soft but one good day like we had today and the water level dropped,” Nickerson said. “We were able to get around pretty good today.”
RAL (2-1) was scheduled to play Woodland at Lewis River on Thursday. Mark Morris was scheduled to host Ridgefield at Mint Valley on Thursday.
Kelso places second against Camas, Prairie
The Kelso boy’s golf team beat Prairie but came second to Camas in a Wednesday afternoon meet-up at Mint Valley.
Kelso finished with a team score of 173 on the local course, behind Camas’ 150 and ahead of Prairie’s 180.
Kaden Martin led the Hilanders, shooting a 39. Riley Kirk came in right behind him at 40, Canyon Rader finished on 44, and Kjell Guttormsen rounded out the Kelso scorecard with a 50. Jake Neves and Trey Silva didn't make the cut with rounds of 52 and 57, respectively.
Camas had four of its five golfers card in the 30s, led by Eli Huntington’s 36. Prairie was led by Jack Dalberg, who shot a 38.
The Hilanders are scheduled to continue their winter season Monday at Camas Meadows, taking on Union.
Woodland falls to River
VANCOUVER — Columbia River took down Woodland 153-180 at Club Green Meadows on Wednesday afternoon.
River’s Jack Kendrick had the lowest score of the day, finishing at 37 strokes on the par-36 course.
Dane Huddlestone and Gaige Pilot both finished at 2-over 38 to jointly lead the Beavers.
Logan Autrey shot a 42 for Woodland, and Keaton Stansberry, Colton Hall, and Tyler Beltran all shot 62 to round out the Beaver lineup.
Woodland was set to host R.A. Long at Lewis River on Thursday.