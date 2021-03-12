Golf Roundup: Beavers knock it down the middle vs. La Center; RAL and MM fall

WOODLAND — The Beavers played their home course like they know every branch and pond on Thursday with a 163-217 win in non-league boys golf action.
Dane Huddleston was the medalist with a one-under par score of 34 for Woodland at Lewis River Golf Course. Gaige Pilot backed up his teammate with a 38.
Jack Saban and Ethan Skinner led the Wildcats with rounds of 43 and 45, respectively.
For the Beavers, Logan Autrey carded a 45, Keaton Stansberry shot a 46 and Tyler Beltran recorded a 48. Colton Hall rounded out the Beavers varsity effort with a round of 50.
Jacks 9 strokes short against Spuds
R.A. Long fell to Ridgefield by nine strokes Thursday at Mint Valley Golf Course in its final regular-season action of the year, 152-161.
Lumberjack senior Noah Gilchrist was the medalist for the day in the final duel action of his high school career, finishing at 35.
Hewson Nguyen followed that up with a 38, Jay Nickerson carded a 41, and Wayne Keegan finished on 47.
For the Spudders, Cade Bringhurst led a deep group with a 36. Cruz Combs was right behind him at 37, Nick Radosevich followed that with a 39, and Caden Whitsitt rounded out the Ridgefield card on 40.
Both sides will be back at Mint Valley on Monday — along with the rest of the 2A Greater St. Helens League — for League championships.
River drives by Monarchs
VANCOUVER — Columbia River scored a 2A GSHL boys golf win Thursday thanks to a team score of 159-201 over Mark Morris at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Jack Kendrick was the match medalist for River with a round of 38, while Noah Larson and Sam James both carded scores of 40. Aiden Fay and Ryan Snyder backed up the other River golfers with rounds of 41.
Meanwhile, Ryan O’Farrell and Caleb Stewart shared honors for the Monarchs with twin scores of 49. Beau Jensen shot a 51 and Ian MacArthur added a 52. Paxton Nippert turned in a 54 for the Monarchs.