Golf Roundup: Beavers knock it down the middle vs. La Center; RAL and MM fall

WOODLAND — The Beavers played their home course like they know every branch and pond on Thursday with a 163-217 win in non-league boys golf action.

Dane Huddleston was the medalist with a one-under par score of 34 for Woodland at Lewis River Golf Course. Gaige Pilot backed up his teammate with a 38.

Jack Saban and Ethan Skinner led the Wildcats with rounds of 43 and 45, respectively.

For the Beavers, Logan Autrey carded a 45, Keaton Stansberry shot a 46 and Tyler Beltran recorded a 48. Colton Hall rounded out the Beavers varsity effort with a round of 50.

Jacks 9 strokes short against Spuds

R.A. Long fell to Ridgefield by nine strokes Thursday at Mint Valley Golf Course in its final regular-season action of the year, 152-161.

Lumberjack senior Noah Gilchrist was the medalist for the day in the final duel action of his high school career, finishing at 35.

Hewson Nguyen followed that up with a 38, Jay Nickerson carded a 41, and Wayne Keegan finished on 47.