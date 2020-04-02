Golden turns crimson and grey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Logann Golden’s recruitment has to be one of the more peculiar ones.

Based solely on a short video and recommendations, the Castle Rock standout will take the court as a preferred walk-on to play volleyball at Washington State University this fall for Jen Greeny.

“Growing up, starting young, it was always a dream of mine,” Golden said. “Just watching on TV and going and catching games. I always wanted to strive to be at that level and do that. But I never really thought I was gonna have a chance, coming from a small town, compared to everyone else that’s been on bigger teams.”

Golden, who plays club ball for Excel Northwest, was initially planning on going to Lewis-Clark State in Idaho, but the University of Washington and Washington State University were both still kicking the tires on the libero.

Back around Valentine’s Day this year, Excel was in Las Vegas for a tournament and that’s where L-C State coach Shaun Pohlman first approached Golden. But the Castle Rock product kept her options open, hoping that a spot would open up at one of the big in-state schools. So she asked for an extension from Pohlman and he granted her the additional time.