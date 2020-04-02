Golden turns crimson and grey

Logann Golden’s recruitment has to be one of the more peculiar ones.
Based solely on a short video and recommendations, the Castle Rock standout will take the court as a preferred walk-on to play volleyball at Washington State University this fall for Jen Greeny.
“Growing up, starting young, it was always a dream of mine,” Golden said. “Just watching on TV and going and catching games. I always wanted to strive to be at that level and do that. But I never really thought I was gonna have a chance, coming from a small town, compared to everyone else that’s been on bigger teams.”
Golden, who plays club ball for Excel Northwest, was initially planning on going to Lewis-Clark State in Idaho, but the University of Washington and Washington State University were both still kicking the tires on the libero.
Back around Valentine’s Day this year, Excel was in Las Vegas for a tournament and that’s where L-C State coach Shaun Pohlman first approached Golden. But the Castle Rock product kept her options open, hoping that a spot would open up at one of the big in-state schools. So she asked for an extension from Pohlman and he granted her the additional time.
Golden had been hoping to get in front of the WSU staff last month at a tournament in Colorado but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out that opportunity. Around that same time the Huskies informed Golden that they had chosen to give their spot to a transfer player.
“We had practice, got ready for the next day to take off with our team, and they canceled it at 4 a.m.” Golden said. “I was stuck in a bind.”
At that point Golden’s options came down to a scholarship at L-C State, who had seen her play in person, or a long shot at WSU, which hadn’t seen her in the gym.
Greeny called Golden last month and Golden said it was one of the easiest conversations with a coach she’s ever had. They talked for an hour and half, discussing mostly life at large and only a little volleyball.
But there was still one hurdle for the Cougs: Actually seeing Golden play.
That’s when she caught a break.
Seton Catholic head coach Kali Gesser, wife of former Cougars quarterback Jason, played at WSU and is a close family friend of the Goldens. Gesser offered to use her connections to help Golden and said she would record a workout of the all-purpose Rocket and then send it along to Pullman.
Then, just days before the filmed workout was set to happen, Gesser pulled the plug. She told Golden that the video wouldn’t actually necessary because WSU was interested even with a dearth of information.
It certainly helps when your credentials include All-State (2018-19), All-Area 1st Team (‘18-19), TriCo MVP (‘19), First-Team All-TriCo (‘16-18), and team MVP (‘18-19).
“(Gesser) called them and talked to them, and they called me right away and they were like, ‘Everybody that we’ve talk to loves you,’” Golden said. “’You’re down to earth. You’re open. You’re honest. You’re a hard worker.’ They’re like, ‘Either you’re playing people or you’re the real deal.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m the real deal.’”
And so, Golden became a Cougar having never played in front of her future coach.
But Golden knows she must keep her volleyball sword sharp during this forced down time. She and her best friend, Hannah Coleman, work out daily, keeping their cores and arms and legs in shape.
Logann Golden and her mother, Tiffaney, a former high school coach for Castle Rock herself, also hit around the ball in the front yard, peppering one another and working on one-hand techniques to stay sharp.
It’s a little weird, but it’s important work.
“It’s kind of hard not being in a gym,” Golden admitted. “That depth perception. So that’s kinda hard, but we try to work with what we have.”
