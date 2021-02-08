Going over the hill: The rise and fall of a Castle Rock cross country dynasty

Editor’s Note: In anticipation of the long-delayed arrival of traditional fall sports, including cross country, The Daily News has gone back through the files in order to gain perspective from those who have left similar footprints before. This is the final part of a two-story series detailing the unique culture that seemed to propel the Castle Rock cross country dynasty of the 1970’s and 80’s. The first part of the series ran in Sunday’s edition of The Daily News. The full length story and a photo gallery can be found at TDN.com.
Building a history of success
If you’re going to put together one of the best decades in Washington cross country history, one that lasts longer than one three-time All-State star, you need a culture.
Gary Swanson was all about culture.
Bob Pliler started high school wanting to join the Castle Rock football team. At 135 pounds, it took him a week to realize it probably wasn’t for him. So he switched to cross country, despite never having seen a race before.
When he came in, he found himself suddenly part of a powerhouse, and a powerhouse with history.
“You learned about it,” Pliler said. “(Swanson) would post stuff on the wall. When I got to be a freshman, those guys who had just graduated, they were in college, and he was always posting their college clippings.”
For Emmett Derrick, who started running for the Rockets the same year as Pliler, it was more a case of hearing it from the upperclassmen. There was a lineage of sorts at Castle Rock. After Gonser it was Jay Terry winning every race. Before them it had been Doug Villager and Roger Kuhlmeyer; afterward came Wes Lanning and Mark Rodgers.
It was a culture created at practice, with trips out from campus in the van followed by slower returns on foot back to the high school. Going into the season, Swanson had his teams run twice a day, driving them out somewhere in the morning and simply telling them to be back by the time the first bell rang to start school. At one point in Gonser’s years, an up-and-coming chef on the team made a habit of getting into the home ec classroom and cooking everybody breakfast after the run.
Every practice was meant to force one outcome: improvement through competition.
“Swanson always understood, especially at that age, the competitive level of us,” Emmett Derrick said. “Running against each other just upped the competition that much. You’re running against another team only so often. At Castle Rock, we got to know all the runners in the Southern Trico. So we knew all of those runners, but we didn’t see them every week.
“But you’re running against the guy who’s one in front of you or one behind you in the series, because there’s seven guys running and they score the top five. Week in and week out at Castle Rock, you’re running against your best competition: the guy in front of you.”
The down year
If you’re going to put together one of the best decades in Washington cross country history, one that followed all of the best storytelling devices, you need a low point. The Rockets were no exception.
While the bigger jamborees and invitationals were where the Rockets faced off against bigger competition, it was dual meets where they built their dynasty. Just two schools sending runners out against each other, best five scores count, lowest team score wins.
Castle Rock hadn’t lost a dual meet since 1972.
On Sept. 14, 1979, it almost came crashing down. A top-heavy 1978 team, which had gotten the Rockets a top-four finish at states for three years in a row, had graduated. That left little experience on the ‘79 roster. As the season started, Castle Rock found itself in a dogfight with AA Camas, when its No. 2 runner hurt his ankle on the course. When the first 10 runners had come in, the Rockets and Papermakers were tied. Whoever brought the next runner across the finish line would take the team event, and CR’s only two runners left were a guy on one leg and a freshman newcomer named Emmett Derrick.
Derrick crossed the line first, and the streak lived on — only to die a month later.
The fall happened at Lake Sacajawea. Without a real star at the top of the lineup, Swanson went in expecting to give up the first two places to Toledo; his hope was to have his top four runners finish third through sixth to pull the Rockets ahead as a team. Instead, the Indians took fourth, and won the race 27-30.
“You kind of heard about the record, and you knew about it,” Pliler said. “You felt bad that you were the ones that lost it, but then again, we were all so young, we were trying to figure out what cross country was.”
It would take time to learn all the required lessons.
The 1979 year would go down as a low point in the dynasty. For the first time in six years, the Rockets didn’t win the South Central League. But that season, with a top seven composed mainly of underclassmen, was actually just the beginning of the climb to the very top.
“I’ve waited a long time for this year to come”
If you’re going to put together one of the best decades in Washington cross country history, one that lives forever hanging from the rafters in the gym, you need that one team to finally get over the hump.
The seeds that had been planted in the young lineup of ‘79 started to poke out sprouts the next year. When Pliler led CR’s finishers and placed second in a Sept. 30, 1980 race at Toledo, it was described as “surprising” in the paper. By the end of the season, people weren’t surprised by the sophomore leading the Rockets again. By the end of October, the Rockets were once again kings of the South Central League. By the end of the fall they had made it back to the State championship and brought home a trophy with a third-place finish.
In 1981, the Rockets ran past all their competition much like the teams of the mid-70s had. Along the way, they picked up two up-and-coming stars in Greg Muller and Rob Toney, who Swanson described as two of the best freshmen he’d ever coached.
It all came down to the State meet. That’s where the Rockets put together one of their best races of their year, with their top five finishes coming out of three juniors and those two freshmen. In the end, though, they came up just short, losing to Port Townsend by five points.
For the eighth time in 10 years, the team returned to Castle Rock with a trophy, but once again, it wasn’t the one they wanted.
“It was always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” Pliler said. “It was like, ‘Who’s going to get over the hump? Who’s going to win?’”
The next year, though, Swanson was feeling more confident than he’d ever been before.
With so many runners coming out for the team — by now, Pliler estimated that there were around 40 boys in the mix — Swanson added another squad to his program, sending out two separate varsity teams . One team was full of his top seven runners and the other was made up of the next best seven. He believed that come the league and district meets, Castle Rock could be occupying nearly all of the top 14 spots.
“I don’t know what to say, except that I’ve waited a long time for this year to come,” Swanson was quoted as saying.
It started off exactly as well as the coach could have hoped. The Rockets put four runners in the top six at the Sept. 17 Steve Maars Memorial Run-a-ree at Fort Vancouver, winning the JV and sophomore races for good measure. Then they went to Omak on Sept. 25, and as it was printed in The Daily News the following Monday, “Castle Rock came, it ran, it conquered.”
That was the first race of a gauntlet of four races in 10 days that saw the Rockets run on the other side of the Cascades, then go south to Portland, head back north to Chehalis, and then return to Lake Sacajawea. They won all four.
October turned into November, and Castle Rock won its 10th league title in 11 years, then took six of the top eight spots to win the A-B district title.
All that was left was the final hurdle.
In the days leading up to the final race, Swanson took the team to Mount St. Helens to “give the kids some fresh air and a chance to commune with nature.”
The Friday before the race, the green van went north, and the Rockets stayed the night at the same motel across from SeaTac International Airport that they always went to for State. That day, three runners from Mt. Baker — Castle Rock’s main challenger for the crown — went down with injuries, setting the stage for domination.
Pliler remembers that Saturday morning in Burien. It was cold, foggy, and slippery on a treacherous course at Evergreen High School. The day built up to the higher divisions, so the Rockets’ A race was always bright and early, first thing in the morning.
Normally, Pliler was one to jump out in front of the pack, but his coach told him to stay with his teammates this time, and had a persuasive argument for it.
“He was like ‘Do not go out with the leaders,” Pliler said. “‘If you go out with the leaders, I’m gonna shoot you. Run as a team, we’ve got to run as a team.’”
So Pliler stayed back with Toney and Muller. It hurt his individual score, but the three finished within seven seconds of each other in the top 10.
The goal was nearly in the bag at that point for the Rockets. Then the back half of the roster filled it in and sealed it tight. Karl Germunson finished 18th and Kevin Campbell came in 25th to round out the team score. For good measure, Derrick and freshman Vince Wilbur finished in time to put all seven CR runners in the top 40.
Weeding out individual runners for the team score, Castle Rock finished with all five of its top runners in the top 15, for a score of 38 — the lowest in State history. Second-place Toppenish came in a whopping 95 points behind.
After 10 years of being the bridesmaid, Castle Rock finally had its day.
“It wasn’t like us seven guys won, it was like all those guys won,” Pliler said. “It was for the last 10 years. We’d all finally done it, we’d all finally won State. That was the neat thing. It was like a big family.”
Closing the book
If you’re going to put together one of the best decades in Washington cross country history, one that remains in the memories of those that took part for the rest of their lives, sadly, you need an ending.
That final fateful day in Burien, Swanson was already focused on the next year, convinced the Rockets could repeat in 1983. They didn’t. Castle Rock won a State track title the following spring, and again in 1985, but they never have managed to get back to the pinnacle in cross country.
Four runners from the era — Gonser, Terry, Muller, and Fred Hicks — went on to become All-Americans in college. Twelve of Swanson’s runners went on to become coaches themselves, including Pliler, who spent over a decade at Toutle Lake and added stints at both Kelso and his alma mater.
Emmett Derrick lives in Spokane now. Muller moved to San Francisco after high school. Nearly all of the rest of the former Rockets still live in the area.
In 1994, Swanson was named to the inaugural class of the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame. A decade later, he was inducted into the Washington State Track Coaches Hall of Fame.
Swanson passed away in 2019. At his memorial service, Gonser could recall the license plate number on that one-ton green van from memory, more than four decades later.
After all this time, Pliler still runs when he can. A couple months ago as he was finishing up a jog, he came across Gonser on his route. They decided to have a mini reunion in the only fitting way.
“He said, ‘Let’s go for a run sometime,’” Pliler said. “So we met up at Seaquest Park and went for a little run.”
All that was missing was the van.