Going over the hill: The rise and fall of a Castle Rock cross country dynasty

For Emmett Derrick, who started running for the Rockets the same year as Pliler, it was more a case of hearing it from the upperclassmen. There was a lineage of sorts at Castle Rock. After Gonser it was Jay Terry winning every race. Before them it had been Doug Villager and Roger Kuhlmeyer; afterward came Wes Lanning and Mark Rodgers.

It was a culture created at practice, with trips out from campus in the van followed by slower returns on foot back to the high school. Going into the season, Swanson had his teams run twice a day, driving them out somewhere in the morning and simply telling them to be back by the time the first bell rang to start school. At one point in Gonser’s years, an up-and-coming chef on the team made a habit of getting into the home ec classroom and cooking everybody breakfast after the run.

Every practice was meant to force one outcome: improvement through competition.

“Swanson always understood, especially at that age, the competitive level of us,” Emmett Derrick said. “Running against each other just upped the competition that much. You’re running against another team only so often. At Castle Rock, we got to know all the runners in the Southern Trico. So we knew all of those runners, but we didn’t see them every week.