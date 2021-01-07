'Going from 0 to 100': Local ADs react to new WIAA plan

Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn learned about the WIAA’s change to the planned schedule for the reintroduction of preps sports just about the same time everyone else did — late Wednesday evening, after the anticipated executive board announcement regarding Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest policy had been released.
“It was a bit of a surprise, to be honest with you, because we hadn’t really discussed that at all prior to me getting the email last night,” Coburn said. “My initial reaction (was) to wait and give myself some time to process and figure out what that really meant. The way things are changing, you have learned over the course of this thing to give yourself a few days to let things settle in before you really start reacting. That’s kind of what happened last night.”
Coburn didn’t get to wait that long, though. He had to get in contact with his fall sports coaches and start the process of preparing for their seasons to possibly be played, seven weeks ahead of the previous schedule, beginning Feb. 1.
“Our coaches are awesome, they’re going to roll with whatever we do,” he said. “And our main goal is to try to get kids back in school safe and sound, and trying to get kids back into activities safe and sound.”
Ever since Nov. 18, the WIAA’s plan had been to restart high school athletics Feb. 1 with modified “Season 2” sports. Wednesday night, the board switched that first group of sports around to the traditional fall offerings — football, volleyball, cross country, girls swimming and diving, slowpitch softball, soccer, golf (alternate), and tennis (alternate).
The change came directly on the heels of another WIAA announcement on Wednesday, regarding Inslee’s “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan, which switched the guidelines from a county-based system to a region-based one, and opened the door for outdoor sports to return with fans in attendance.
R.A. Long athletic director DeWayne McCabe was caught in a similar situation as Coburn, with the first set of changes coming as anticipated, followed by that surprise second wave of announcements.
“I knew they were going to have a meeting and make some adjustments,” McCabe said. “But I didn’t realize they were going to bring back those fall sports and put them in there like that.”
Inslee’s new plan places more of an emphasis on the split between indoor and outdoor sports, on top of the now familiar risk labels. If a region is in Phase 1, low to moderate risk outdoor sports will be able to hold practices in larger groups, while indoor sports won’t. Once into Phase 2, all outdoor sports, including high-risk ones like football, will be able to hold competitions, and all low- and moderate-risk indoor sports will be able to play as well.
The new phased system would have made it difficult, if not impossible, to work with the plan to start with Season 2 sports, since none of them would be able to practice until regions were in Phase 2. It also doesn’t include a way for high-risk indoor sports to play at all, and Season 2 has two of those: basketball and wrestling.
The latest change will mean that come Jan. 11, cross country, soccer, slowpitch softball, golf, and tennis will be able to begin preseason practices. Football and volleyball, on the other hand, will be left on the sidelines until a region enters Phase 2 — and no region is currently there yet.
To get to Phase 2, a region must register a 10% decrease in cases and a 10% decrease in hospitalizations over a two-week period, a test positivity rate under 10%, and an ICU occupancy rate under 90%.
“Looking at it, it potentially could work,” Coburn said. “Obviously, we’d have to be in Phase 2. With it being so early in the switch in how you’re viewing numbers, I really have no sense on what that would take to get to Phase 2. Is it possible for us to even be there Feb. 1? I don’t know.”
Back at R.A. Long, McCabe similarly had mixed feelings about the new system. On one hand, he agreed with the switch to regionalized COVID-19 metrics, especially because all of the schools in the Greater St. Helens 2A League are in the same region. On the other hand, though, he worried about how fast things would have to move for football and volleyball teams once the threshold for Phase 2 was met, and they have to go from not practicing at all to playing real games.
“They’re literally going from zero to 100 miles per hour in a shift in a phase,” McCabe said. “Really, it looks like a green light. But in my opinion, it’s more of a yellow light shifting toward red.”
Both Coburn and McCabe stressed that it’s too early to know how the region will look in terms of COVID rates in three weeks time. But the clock is ticking faster than ever, with suddenly under a month until the football season is set to begin.
“It seems really difficult, in my opinion,” McCabe said. “But you never know. It could be that the first week in February, we start to see a huge decline in COVID cases, and suddenly we’re in Phase 2 the second week in February, and our sports could be back up and running. But we’re still seeing some of the implications from the holiday season, and those numbers are still going up, so it doesn’t seem like it’s trending in that direction.”