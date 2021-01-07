'Going from 0 to 100': Local ADs react to new WIAA plan

The latest change will mean that come Jan. 11, cross country, soccer, slowpitch softball, golf, and tennis will be able to begin preseason practices. Football and volleyball, on the other hand, will be left on the sidelines until a region enters Phase 2 — and no region is currently there yet.

To get to Phase 2, a region must register a 10% decrease in cases and a 10% decrease in hospitalizations over a two-week period, a test positivity rate under 10%, and an ICU occupancy rate under 90%.

“Looking at it, it potentially could work,” Coburn said. “Obviously, we’d have to be in Phase 2. With it being so early in the switch in how you’re viewing numbers, I really have no sense on what that would take to get to Phase 2. Is it possible for us to even be there Feb. 1? I don’t know.”

Back at R.A. Long, McCabe similarly had mixed feelings about the new system. On one hand, he agreed with the switch to regionalized COVID-19 metrics, especially because all of the schools in the Greater St. Helens 2A League are in the same region. On the other hand, though, he worried about how fast things would have to move for football and volleyball teams once the threshold for Phase 2 was met, and they have to go from not practicing at all to playing real games.