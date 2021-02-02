'Going for it': Longview's prep golfers return to the course

While the Mark Morris squad was larger, Ulman said it was a less experienced bunch, with plenty of beginners. He’s new to the team too; while he’s coached the girls team at Mark Morris for over two decades, he said this is his first time since 2003 working with the boys.

“We’re kind of learning each other,” Ulman said.

The Monarchs do return senior Ryan O’Farrell, whose group on the course brought up the rear on the ninth hole.

“I’m glad we finally got a season,” O’Farrell said. “It’s muddier than it would have been in the fall, which is going to make playing harder. But it’s definitely good to get out and play.”

Conditions will certainly be a factor come the first competitions of the year. Normally a fall sport, boys golf usually takes place on the tail end of summer and the beginning of autumn. Tuesday, the winter rains came pouring down in the early afternoon, leaving a soggy and sodden course that had as more puddles than hard bounces in it.

A shorter, condensed season means that the weather probably won’t be changing by the end of the slate this year. It also means there’s going to be far less time for golfers to develop over the course of the year, as the schedule is currently set to end with the rest of Season 1 sports in mid-March.