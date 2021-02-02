'Going for it': Longview's prep golfers return to the course

As Wayne Keegan lined up his shot on the ninth hole at Mint Valley Golf Course, Jim Nickerson stopped what he was doing for a moment and called out asking him how far he thought it was to the hole.
The senior thought for a moment before estimating 170 feet. Nickerson pulled out a range finder and had a look, himself.
“Hundred eighty-one,” The R.A. Long golf coach said. “What’s the play?”
Four-iron, Keegan replied, already pulling out his next club. Nickerson nodded at the bolder choice.
“So you’re going for it?” he asked.
Keegan nodded, stepped up, and swung, putting the ball on the green, and earning a “nice shot” from his coach.
For the first time in nearly a year, high school boys golfers are finally able to go for it. While football, volleyball, and girls soccer remain sidelined in Cowlitz County until the Southwest Region can enter Phase 2, boys golf — along with cross country and boys tennis — have the green light to get back out on the course and start competing for real.
“I just think getting out for them is important right now,” Mark Morris coach Kim Ulman said. “These kids have been cooped up in their houses a lot.”
The group of Monarchs were right next to the smaller R.A. Long party. Ulman said he had 14 boys signed up for the shortened season, while Nickerson said he had six. Tuesday afternoon, he had just two players on the course — Keegan and Alex Buchanan, who goes to Castle Rock but golfs with the Lumberjacks.
While the Mark Morris squad was larger, Ulman said it was a less experienced bunch, with plenty of beginners. He’s new to the team too; while he’s coached the girls team at Mark Morris for over two decades, he said this is his first time since 2003 working with the boys.
“We’re kind of learning each other,” Ulman said.
The Monarchs do return senior Ryan O’Farrell, whose group on the course brought up the rear on the ninth hole.
“I’m glad we finally got a season,” O’Farrell said. “It’s muddier than it would have been in the fall, which is going to make playing harder. But it’s definitely good to get out and play.”
Conditions will certainly be a factor come the first competitions of the year. Normally a fall sport, boys golf usually takes place on the tail end of summer and the beginning of autumn. Tuesday, the winter rains came pouring down in the early afternoon, leaving a soggy and sodden course that had as more puddles than hard bounces in it.
A shorter, condensed season means that the weather probably won’t be changing by the end of the slate this year. It also means there’s going to be far less time for golfers to develop over the course of the year, as the schedule is currently set to end with the rest of Season 1 sports in mid-March.
But according to Nickerson, that won’t matter nearly as much in golf — where some courses have remained open to socially-distanced players — for much of the pandemic.
“You can’t bluff golf,” he said. “You either know it or you don’t. I always liken it to math; if you don’t know the math, you’re not going to pass the test. It doesn’t matter how short the season is. The kids that have been working hard, they’re going to show it.”
As the pair of Lumberjacks wrapped up on the ninth hole, Buchanan took his second shot after Keegan. Coach was again pleased, but player knew there was still room for improvement.
“We’re gonna work on it,” Nickerson said. “It’s Day 2.”
Two days in, a whole season ahead.