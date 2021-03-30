Girl's tennis roundup: Monarchs beat Jills to open girls’ tennis season

The girls’ tennis season in Longview got underway Tuesday, and just like their male counterparts, R.A. Long and Mark Morris’ teams opened their regular season slates against each other, with the Monarchs coming out with a 5-1 victory.
Both sides brought large teams to the courts in the afternoon shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium, with the Mark Morris roster counting 24 Monarchs and R.A. Long’s carrying 23 Lumberjills.
For both sides, though, the main story this season, especially early on, is inexperience. Last year, teams got about two weeks worth of practices before COVID-19 shut down the season, clearing the slate before anyone could play a real match and keeping this year’s sophomores nearly as green as they were a year ago.
“For a lot of these kids, it’s their first match,” said Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith. “Basically, I have a bunch of freshman tennis players, but some of them are in their sophomore years.”
At the top of the docket Tuesday, Mark Morris’ Peyton Blondin and R.A. Long’s Melea Alexander split two close sets to start at No. 1 singles, before Blondin ran away with the third set to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.
There was an even closer battle in the No. 2 singles match between Madelyn Hetland for Mark Morris and Emily Anderson for R.A. Long. Hetland took the first set, Anderson took the second, and the third went down to the wire before Hetland took a tiebreaker to win 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
“That one was a barnburner,” Smith said. “Madelyn Hetland, she’s a freshman, so this is the first time I’ve got to see her play a real match. And that went to a tiebreaker in the third set, so that’s about as close as it gets. They both played really well.”
Mariah Roseman beat Maddie McCoy 6-4, 6-2 to give the Monarchs a sweep in singles.
In doubles, Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson gave the Monarchs the win at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Shayla Nguyen and Reagan Gooselin. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for Mark Morris over Sara Tran and Moriah Bergquist.
The last match to finish up, as the sun set on Longview, was at No. 3 doubles, where R.A. Long got its lone victory of the day, with Jetzibe Rocha-Andrade and Skylar Estill beating Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Both sides were set to continue their seasons Wednesday, with R.A. Long staying home to host Hudson’s Bay and Mark Morris heading to Fort Vancouver.
Rockets’ rackets get the best of Bulldogs
CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets needed everything they could muster Tuesday but found a way to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in a matchup of familiar 1A TriCo league tennis rivals.
The Bulldogs bit first when Hannah Miller defeated Myla Langdon in straight sets to open up singles action. Taylar Madden got the Rockets on the right track, though, with a 7-5, 6-2 defeat of Uyen Le and then Priscilla Massa gave Castle Rock the match advantage with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jazmine Isardia.
In doubles action Stevenson again drew first blood when Sofia Spencer and Bella Spencer dropped Natalie Swofford and Ella Anderson in straight sets.
That loss wound up setting the stage for a decisive and dramatic victory for the Rockest when Maylee Cherrington and Anna Rose defeated Hazel Langer and Khamara Birkenpeld-Anderson 6-6, (10-8), 6-2 to clinch the team victory.
“I thought Taylar Madden had a great match. Started off slow and battled back to get the win,” Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski said. “Taylar picked up her game and started to place the ball after the first few games.”
Castle Rock (2-0 league) is set to host White Salmon on Thursday.