Girl's tennis roundup: Monarchs beat Jills to open girls’ tennis season

“That one was a barnburner,” Smith said. “Madelyn Hetland, she’s a freshman, so this is the first time I’ve got to see her play a real match. And that went to a tiebreaker in the third set, so that’s about as close as it gets. They both played really well.”

Mariah Roseman beat Maddie McCoy 6-4, 6-2 to give the Monarchs a sweep in singles.

In doubles, Ellie Weber and Taylor Wilkinson gave the Monarchs the win at No. 1 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Shayla Nguyen and Reagan Gooselin. Brooklyn Schlecht and Madison Noel won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for Mark Morris over Sara Tran and Moriah Bergquist.

The last match to finish up, as the sun set on Longview, was at No. 3 doubles, where R.A. Long got its lone victory of the day, with Jetzibe Rocha-Andrade and Skylar Estill beating Jamaica Atad and Katelyn Stanton 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Both sides were set to continue their seasons Wednesday, with R.A. Long staying home to host Hudson’s Bay and Mark Morris heading to Fort Vancouver.

Rockets’ rackets get the best of Bulldogs

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets needed everything they could muster Tuesday but found a way to beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in a matchup of familiar 1A TriCo league tennis rivals.