Girls soccer preview: Toledo, Winlock and Ilwaco soccer set for kickoff

Noel Vasquez had to have a tough talk with his senior class this year. Between COVID-19 restrictions, worries over travel, and — most of all — the condensed season, the WIAA announced that there would be no statewide tournaments in the spring of 2021.
Vasquez, whose team finished second in their district last year and fifth in the State and was set to return most of their starters, thought this year's group of seniors had a serious shot at a State crown. Now, they won’t even get the chance to try.
But his seniors, he said, didn’t let that worry them.
“They say ‘Coach, five games is better than none,’” Vasquez said.
With the Southwest Region still in Phase 1, the Indians’ season-opener Monday against Stevenson had to be shelved. In its place, Toledo pivoted to schedule Onalaska, who beat them in last year’s district championship 1-0. That will make the Indians’ first game in over a year one with revenge on the line
So yeah, don’t tell Toledo that there’s not much to play for this spring.
“It’s always fun games when we play Ony since I’ve been here,” Vasquez said. “It’s always been a very close game and physical. It’s one of those games where you think there’s nothing on the line this year, but I’m pretty sure Monday’s game is going to show you what it means to Ony, knowing how they play, and how it is for Toledo as well.”
Vasquez said his players were able to get conditioning in individually, and had organized practices in pods early last month, per state guidelines. That means that while the final green light from the WIAA and the Department of Health didn’t come until last week, the Indians have had time to prepare for the season. But that doesn’t mean the past week hasn’t been hectic and stressful for them, with in-person school restarting last Monday, Feb. 1, and Toledo’s campus currently undergoing major renovations.
“They’re kind of overwhelmed in a way, just because there are so many things going on,” Vasquez said. “They’ve got to deal with being in a new school in a way. Then coming from all of the Zoom classes to being on campus when they’re still working on construction, having to reroute how they get from one class to another, and then having to come out here and try to forget about all that and just have fun.”
On the pitch, the Indians return enough starters that Vasquez doesn’t plan on changing much in their style of play. Instead, he's opting to focus on winning the possession battle and keeping hold of the ball before exploding up the sides.
It’ll start with at the back with seniors Greenlee Clark and Grace Tauscher, with midfielder Marina Smith and forward Rose Dillon leading the attack.
Toledo also brings back sophomore goalkeeper Daphnie Bybee, who was the Indians’ back-up between the sticks but started in the 2019 District tournament when Kaylee Veigle went out with an injury.
Toledo Indians
Coach: Noel Vasquez (6th year)
2019 record: 14-6, 2nd in 2B District 4
Key returning players: Tauscher, Bybee, Clark, Dillon, Smith, Keylin Plancarte
Winlock returning talent, experience at the back
Normally, Brian Ziese said, the Winlock Cardinals would be up to at least 10 practices by this point as they stare down their first game of the season Monday.
This year, that number has been cut in half. Complicating the conditioning is the fact that organized practice wasn’t preceded by much organized workouts or conditioning.
“It makes it a little hard, and it’s going to come down to talent,” Ziese said. “We have some pretty good players.”
With a handful of new players on his team — including a couple new to soccer as a whole — and less time than normal to get everybody up to speed, Ziese is hoping his experienced upperclassmen will help guide the Cardinals through the first part of the shortened schedule while the rest of the roster gets into playing shape around them.
Most of that experience sits at the back for Winlock, which only lost two players to graduation at the end of 2019-20.
Azhia Camps and Elizabeth Wolfe are back to form an experienced senior defensive duo for the Cardinals. Behind them is Kiya Peppers, back for her third season starting at goalkeeper for Winlock after injuries ahead of her forced her into the No. 1 role as an eighth grader.
“I got my main ones back, so it’s pretty good,” Ziese said.
And with the regular fall season just seven months away, Ziese is looking at the spring slate as a sort of extended preview for next year.
“They’re going to be competitive,” he said. “They want to win. We go from there and see what happens.”
Winlock Cardinals
Coach: Brian Ziese (4th season)
2019 Record: 1-12-3
Key returning players: Camps, Peppers, Wolfe, Gabby Cruz
Ilwaco looks to start rebuilding
After losing eight seniors in its last graduating class, this season was always going to have a different look for Ilwaco, even before COVID-19 changed everything.
With the virus delaying fall sports until February, it’s been tough for head coach Andrew Goodwin to fill out his roster. Multiple returning players haven’t come out for the squad this year, and others haven’t been able to get their preseason physicals done yet, leaving the Fishermen low on players in the early going.
Currently, Goodwin said he has eight players practicing – which technically is enough to play a game – but hopes to have a few more soon after they can get in to see a doctor.
“It’s nice to have subs too,” he joked.
Even with the short staff, the Fishermen are still happy to take the field once again. They started working out in smaller groups in January, getting used to playing with masks on. Now with the West Region in Phase 2 and games much more immediate on the horizon, it’s beginning to feel like soccer season again.
“They’ve really enjoyed just having the opportunity to be out and doing stuff again,” Goodwin said. “You can tell they’ve been cooped up for so long and they’re excited to be out there, getting to kick the ball around and all that.”
And now that Ilwaco – still a young program in just its third year of existence – is back, the Fishermen can begin to focus on the rebuild ahead of them.
“With the returners, we’ve talked about how it’s going to be totally different having that core group of older players gone, and how we’re really going to have to focus on building a new dynamic with our new players,” Goodwin said. “Returning to some of that basic teambuilding stuff to help us all be able to work together again.”
Ilwaco Fishermen