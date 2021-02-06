Girls soccer preview: Toledo, Winlock and Ilwaco soccer set for kickoff

Vasquez said his players were able to get conditioning in individually, and had organized practices in pods early last month, per state guidelines. That means that while the final green light from the WIAA and the Department of Health didn’t come until last week, the Indians have had time to prepare for the season. But that doesn’t mean the past week hasn’t been hectic and stressful for them, with in-person school restarting last Monday, Feb. 1, and Toledo’s campus currently undergoing major renovations.

“They’re kind of overwhelmed in a way, just because there are so many things going on,” Vasquez said. “They’ve got to deal with being in a new school in a way. Then coming from all of the Zoom classes to being on campus when they’re still working on construction, having to reroute how they get from one class to another, and then having to come out here and try to forget about all that and just have fun.”

On the pitch, the Indians return enough starters that Vasquez doesn’t plan on changing much in their style of play. Instead, he's opting to focus on winning the possession battle and keeping hold of the ball before exploding up the sides.

It’ll start with at the back with seniors Greenlee Clark and Grace Tauscher, with midfielder Marina Smith and forward Rose Dillon leading the attack.