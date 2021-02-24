Girls Cross Country: Jills take team honors at lake race, Koski-Haase finishes first

The girls from R.A. Long were finished before any other team during the Longview Jamboree at Lake Sacajawea on Tuesday but it was a Monarch who tore up the path first.

Lily Koski-Haase of Mark Morris was the bug catcher in the race with a time of 11:58.70 to claim first place. The Monarchs saw Kara Nixon (12:08.50) and Isabelle Allen (12:20.80) finish second and fourth, respectively, but were ineligible for a team title due to a lack of runners.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lomax led Mark Morris with a time of 12:19.00 that was good for third place overall. Fellow Lumberjills, Kailey Beudoin and Isabel Carleton finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively, to bring home the team title for R.A. Long.

Three Rivers Christian wound up in second place as a team thanks to a seventh place finish by Rachel Pielaet and an eighth place finish by Kelsey Poyner. Toledo finished in third place as a team with Karley Harris finishing in ninth place overall.

