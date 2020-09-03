Game Plan: Prep athletes parade at capitol to plead for sports

Around 4:30 p.m. the march hit the streets between the parking lot and the steps of the legislative building. As the group snaked along the route groups of prep athletes volleyed a series of chants and slogans back and forth. The most common phrase also doubled as the social media hashtag for the event — “Let Us Play.”

Roughly ten speakers, including University of Washington commit and Kennedy Catholic quarterback, Sam Huard, addressed the crowd on the steps as the capitol pillars loomed behind them. The speakers noted that there are more than 30 states currently playing high school sports in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and insisted that infection rates have been falling in at least several of those states.

Additionally, the student athletes noted that they are not asking for a free-for-all return to play. Instead, they listed the litany of precautions enlisted by other states, including the use of masks and frequent sanitation of equipment, that they used as evidence that prep sports can be resumed safely.

The event and petition were organized in large part by the Student Athletes of Washington (SAW), a new group dedicated to advocating for the experience of prep athletics. Their online petition, which included an open letter to Governor Jay Inslee, had generated more than 28,000 signatures as of the print deadline on Thursday evening.