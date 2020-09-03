Game Plan: Prep athletes parade at capitol to plead for sports

What began as a grassroots movement and petition by prep athletes on Monday turned into a full fledged march on the state capital by Thursday afternoon when hundreds of prep sports supporters descended on the domed legislative building in Olympia to make their voices be heard.
With roughly one hundred high school athletes represented, from Ferndale to Naselle, a gathering of the players took place in a nearby public parking lot prior to the event. As hip-hop boomed from a parked SUV players from around western Washington shared salutations and showed off their hand written signs in support of restarting prep sports on a more or less regular schedule.
Schools with representatives included Tumwater, Olympia, Monroe, Odea, Arlington, Bellevue, Puyallup, Lake Stevens, Gig Harbor, Eastside Catholic, Kennedy Catholic, Ferndale, Rainier Beach, Capital, Lincoln, Adna, Naselle, and Mark Morris athletics via a state champion home school student.
Ben Haukaas of Longview, a state champ in double tennis last year, was in attendance along with his parents.
“I believe we should have the right to play our game. Especially tennis because there’s not hardly any contact. You can definitely avoid the spread of the virus,” Haukaas said as he waited for the march to begin. “There’s a lot of discouraged teenagers out there who are having a hard time right now and they need a connection with other players, and their teammates.”
Around 4:30 p.m. the march hit the streets between the parking lot and the steps of the legislative building. As the group snaked along the route groups of prep athletes volleyed a series of chants and slogans back and forth. The most common phrase also doubled as the social media hashtag for the event — “Let Us Play.”
Roughly ten speakers, including University of Washington commit and Kennedy Catholic quarterback, Sam Huard, addressed the crowd on the steps as the capitol pillars loomed behind them. The speakers noted that there are more than 30 states currently playing high school sports in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and insisted that infection rates have been falling in at least several of those states.
Additionally, the student athletes noted that they are not asking for a free-for-all return to play. Instead, they listed the litany of precautions enlisted by other states, including the use of masks and frequent sanitation of equipment, that they used as evidence that prep sports can be resumed safely.
The event and petition were organized in large part by the Student Athletes of Washington (SAW), a new group dedicated to advocating for the experience of prep athletics. Their online petition, which included an open letter to Governor Jay Inslee, had generated more than 28,000 signatures as of the print deadline on Thursday evening.
While it was not immediately clear what, if any, immediate effect the prep sports rally will have on the prep sports landscape the youth movement did not go unnoticed.
“We were made aware of the petition after it went public on Monday,” Mick Hoffman, executive director for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, said in a prepared statement provided by email. “We all want our students participating and the WIAA is ready when we are given clearance from the Governor’s Office and the Department of Health. Many assume the WIAA has the authority to make the decision but it appears our students have identified where that authority rests.”
However, Hoffman pointed out that even if the WIAA executive board were to be swayed by the civic minded efforts of the student athletes under their charge there is still that could be done at this juncture.
“We also know the Governor’s Office and the DOH are working to keep all citizens healthy and safe. We have been told they will review the latest recommendation to not support extracurricular activities until schools are beyond on-line learning this fall,” Hoffman added. “In the interim, we will continue to provide ideas and opportunities for coaches to interact with students to support their mental health and to provide guidance so students are physically prepared to begin.”
Additional information on SAW, including their letter to Gov. Inslee and their prep sports petition, can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/y3bklmdm. Check the Saturday edition of The Daily News for updates on this story.
