Game Plan: Oregon prep coaches prepare for new schedule

There may be a big river in between Oregon and Washington but the devastated prep sports landscape looks awful familiar from either side of the mighty Columbia. With coronavirus casting a pall over the impending start of the 2020-21 academic year high school athletes in Rainier and Clatskanie are going to be idle this fall just the same as their peers in Longview and Kelso.
One difference between the two states is that the Oregon School Activities Association took fall sports off the docket without reservation in a revised sports calendar released last week. That calendar pushes back all fall sports until the spring of 2021, sandwiched in between traditional winter and spring sports.
On the other end of the bridge, in late July the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association carved out a four season schedule that allows low-risk sports like golf, tennis, cross country, and slowpitch softball to be played in the fall. However, with nearly all schools in Southwest Washington opting for a virtual return to the classroom the possibility for any sort of autumnal extracurricular competition has been all but extinguished for area athletes in recent days.
While Washington schools are now trying to figure out how to effectively turn a four season plan into a three season plan, their Oregonian counterparts are still trying to figure out the best way to operate within the framework of their new schedule.
Under the updated OSAA plan there will be no prep competitions held between Aug. 31 and Dec. 27. Instead, that time period (Season 1) will be reserved for practice time for all school teams. All regular restrictions on coaching out of season will be waived in order to allow coaches and athletes an opportunity to make up for time that was lost in the spring and summer. Season 2 will consist of traditional winter sports — swimming, wrestling and basketball. Practices will begin on Dec. 28 with championship contests ending on March 7.
Practices for Season 3 will begin on Feb. 22 for cross country, volleyball, soccer, and football teams. Contests will begin two weeks later, except for football which will practice for three weeks before kicking off the season on the week of March 15.
That delayed start to football games will likely cause headaches for spring coaches when Season 4 rolls around because it could push the end of the football season three weeks into the start of traditional spring sports. Whereas cross country, volleyball, and soccer seasons will end with championships on May 2, the football season may not conclude until May 9.
At the same time, practices for Season 4 are set to begin on April 19 for golf, tennis, baseball, softball, and track and field. Contests can begin the week of May 3 with championship play set to end by June 27.
Rainier baseball coach John Karns was one of the first coaches in the area to have a response when OSAA announced that fall sports would be pushed back to 2021. Taking to social media the Columbians’ skipper lamented that the extra-long overlap between the end of Season 3 and the start of Season 4 will put schools with championship caliber football teams in quite a pinch.
If, for example, the Columbians were able to play their way to the final week of the football season the baseball team would be without any of their crossover players for three weeks, including the first week of games. In a school the size of Rainier most athletes play multiple sports so the loss to the baseball roster would not be insignificant.
“They’ve got a lot of potential to go final-four and be championship contenders,” Karns said of the Columbians of the gridiron.
Moreover, with a condensed seven week regular season in place for Season 4, the effect of losing a full week of game play will only be magnified.
“It’s only a seven week season and I’m guessing we are going to be playing league games sooner than later,” Karns added.
Karns says he doesn’t know how he’d be able to hold tryouts three weeks into the season, especially with games already in the rear view mirror. That’s assuming they’d have enough players to field a baseball team in the absence of football players in the first place.
“One idea I’ve had is having workouts in the fall,” Karns said. “We’ve got a bunch of new kids with a big freshman class and we can’t be having tryouts early in the season if football goes on as long as it does.”
One way or the other, Karns is adamant that he’ll find a way to get his guys ready to go before the Columbians play their first baseball game since 2019.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting arms in shape because obviously guys aren’t going to be throwing six or seven innings right out of the gate. We’re going to have to go deeper into our arms because we will probably be having more games per week,” Karns explained. “I think we’ll be able to adapt to it. Obviously it’s not ideal, especially coming off the season that we didn’t have this year.”
Roughly 14 miles west of the Columbians’ home turf the Tigers of Clatskanie are also trying to figure out how to make the new prep sports schedule work for their athletes.
“Everything is fluid because they’re not going back to brick and mortar schools and everything is online,” said Clatskanie football coach Tim Warren. “OSAA has kind of left it up to the district to determine what to do and I think it will be case related to some degree.”
While Warren is hopeful that his charges will be able to win enough to create a scheduling headache for baseball coach/athletic director Ryan Tompkins in the spring, he’s not sure how exactly everything is going to work out in the interim. In particular, Warren wonders what the logistics will look like for holding workouts in the fall during the Season 1 practice period. With nearly a dozen sports looking to share time with multisport athletes the particulars of the all-school practice schedule is sure to prove problematic.
“In a small school everybody plays everything so it’s still going to be a fluid situation to try to figure out what your availability even is,” Warren said.
Warren added that in football, unlike other sports, players must have six calendar days of practice before donning pads and colliding in practice. There is also a requirement of nine practice days before a player is contest eligible. Those rules could create widespread eligibility issues without the opportunity to hold typical dog-day practices in late August before school starts. The inevitable time crunch will be even more pronounced for any swimmers, basketball players, or wrestlers who qualify for the penultimate rounds of competition which are scheduled to end just eight days before football games can begin.
“There’s still some questions about whether if you practice in the fall, does it count toward the spring? There’s still some clarification that needs to be worked out,” Warren noted.
Despite all the uncertainty that comes along with such drastic changes, Warren does not pretend to have a better solution than the one currently offered by OSAA.
“I’m not really sure what the best option is. If you’re not going to put kids back in school it’s pretty tough to say let’s send kids back for football,” Warren said. “That wouldn’t be sending the right message about why we’re even going to school.”
Clatskanie athletic director, Ryan Tompkins, said that he’s planning on meeting with coaches next week in order to draft a fall practice plan and schedule for all of the Tigers’ teams. Even after that issue is squared away, though, he knows there will still be big questions to answer.
“We don’t know what playoffs will look like yet. We have a meeting scheduled on the (Aug.) 19th,” Tompkins said. “The initial thought is that most sports will have a regular sort of playoff, but with sports like football there’s some talk about doing sort of a bowl series where teams would be matched up against similar teams for one more game to end the season.”
Tompkins said a similar solution might be used for baseball and softball, and possibly additional sports, in order to mitigate the need for extended postseason competition.
“It’s a small price to pay to be able to offer them, somehow,” Tompkins said. “At this point, all anybody really wants is to have some opportunity.”
Tompkins added that even though middle school athletics are not governed by OSAA the Tigers still plan to mirror those seasons to the high school calendar. Additionally, Tompkins noted that according to Season 1 guidelines scrimmages or exhibition contests between teams from different schools will even be allowed.
“They’re really opening everything up, which will be interesting. Whether the state, or even our insurance, will let us do that we still don’t know,” Tompkins said.
OSAA sanctioned activities like cheerleading, dance/drill, speech, solo music, choir, band and orchestra have no defined season. However, those activities do have weeks reserved for championship contests in 2021. Cheerleading contests will be held the week of March 8, while dance/drill, speech, solo music, choir, band and orchestra will hold their championships in successive weeks between April 12 and May 16, respectively.
The Daily News will provide additional updates on prep sports in relation to COVID-19 as they become available.
