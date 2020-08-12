Game Plan: Oregon prep coaches prepare for new schedule

“I think the biggest thing is just getting arms in shape because obviously guys aren’t going to be throwing six or seven innings right out of the gate. We’re going to have to go deeper into our arms because we will probably be having more games per week,” Karns explained. “I think we’ll be able to adapt to it. Obviously it’s not ideal, especially coming off the season that we didn’t have this year.”

Roughly 14 miles west of the Columbians’ home turf the Tigers of Clatskanie are also trying to figure out how to make the new prep sports schedule work for their athletes.

“Everything is fluid because they’re not going back to brick and mortar schools and everything is online,” said Clatskanie football coach Tim Warren. “OSAA has kind of left it up to the district to determine what to do and I think it will be case related to some degree.”