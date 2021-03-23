Full circle: Woodland teammates going to play at DI level

Woodland’s volleyball season ended over the weekend in the 2A District IV finals, but for two senior Beavers, the journey is only getting started.
However, it was far from the normal recruiting process for Portland-bound Emma Swett and Mackenzie Gilchrist, who’s headed all the way to Brooklyn to play for St. Francis College.
“It’s not every day that you get multiple D1 athletes coming out of a small local school like this,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said.
And beyond the simple storyline of two high school teammates signing on the dotted line to continue their careers in college, there’s a lot of difference in Swett and Gilchrists’ paths — one offensive star staying home, and one defensive stalwart heading as far afield as possible — with one common exception: coronavirus-caused uncertainty.
“My recruiting process was really long, and there were a lot of ups and downs,” Swett said.
Neither Beaver has actually met her coaches-to-be in person, due to NCAA restrictions on in-person visits during the pandemic. Swett, who will be going to college under an hour from her hometown, has been able to make the drive south and walk around UP’s campus. Gilchrist, on the other hand, said she’s never been to New York, let alone St. Francis.
Both athletes had been in the recruiting process for years, talking with coaches, taking visits at various schools, and going to camps. But when things began getting shut down last spring, nearly all of their progress took a hit.
“When COVID hit, everybody was freaking out,” Gilchrist said. “A whole bunch of offers got taken back. It was kind of hard and stressful.”
Then over the summer, a family tragedy led Gilchrist to transfer from Ridgefield — where she had been attending — to Woodland to be with family.
With no in-person contact with coaches, no visits, and not even a senior season on the horizon, Gilchrist said she questioned her future in volleyball beyond high school.
“I was honestly thinking about giving up and going to college just for school,” she said. “But when I (got) back in the gym, I just (couldn’t) imagine going the next four years and not playing.”
Soon after, though, she got in contact with the staff at St. Francis. While the Terriers were on the other side of the country, she said she immediately picked up what the coaches were putting down, and they were excited to help her switch back on the court from setter and outside hitter — which she had played most of high school — to libero, the position she said she has had the most fun with and wants to stay at moving forward.
“I just really trusted the whole team,” she said. “The coach gave me a whole bunch of resources so I could look at the school online.”
Meanwhile, Swett had been looking to stay closer to home since her freshman year of high school, taking visits and going to camp all the way along the competition level from Division II schools to Pac-12 powers. Three-and-a-half years into the process, though, nothing had really clicked for her.
“Everyone always told me, ‘You’ll know when you know,’” Swett said. “I think I had tried to force that feeling on a couple of other schools, just because I felt the pressure with it getting later, getting closer to graduating, you’ve got to make up your mind.”
Then December rolled around, and the Pilots came a-calling, and Swett began to see a future for herself in the same city where she and Gilchrist had joined forces on a travel team all the way back in eighth grade.
“Just from the first conversation I had with the assistant, I knew it was the right fit,” Swett said. “We just clicked, and it just felt like we had known each other. Our personalities really matched. I remember after the first phone call, I was ecstatic. I hadn’t felt that way about talking with a coach about a school yet, and I had been waiting for that feeling.”
Despite being so close to campus, the NCAA’s moratorium on recruiting visits has kept her coaches from being able to physically introduce themselves, though she joked that she’s been on so many zoom meetings with them it feels like they’ve known each other for a long time. Both she and Gilchrist are hoping that the current dead period — which has already been pushed back multiple times over the past 12 months — will actually end this time at its target date of May 31, letting them finally get to take official visits before getting into the full swing of the preseason at the end of the summer.
But before all of that happened, the two still had their senior years to finish out, and despite the outlook being bleak for long periods of time, that chance finally did come in February with a winter season when the Southwest Region entered Phase 2. The former club team teammates helped the Beavers exceed expectations, stretching their abbreviated season as long as it possibly could have gone and ending in a second-place finish at Districts.
“I was super excited to play with her again our senior year,” Swett said. “It kind of came full-circle.”