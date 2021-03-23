Full circle: Woodland teammates going to play at DI level

“When COVID hit, everybody was freaking out,” Gilchrist said. “A whole bunch of offers got taken back. It was kind of hard and stressful.”

Then over the summer, a family tragedy led Gilchrist to transfer from Ridgefield — where she had been attending — to Woodland to be with family.

With no in-person contact with coaches, no visits, and not even a senior season on the horizon, Gilchrist said she questioned her future in volleyball beyond high school.

“I was honestly thinking about giving up and going to college just for school,” she said. “But when I (got) back in the gym, I just (couldn’t) imagine going the next four years and not playing.”

Soon after, though, she got in contact with the staff at St. Francis. While the Terriers were on the other side of the country, she said she immediately picked up what the coaches were putting down, and they were excited to help her switch back on the court from setter and outside hitter — which she had played most of high school — to libero, the position she said she has had the most fun with and wants to stay at moving forward.

“I just really trusted the whole team,” she said. “The coach gave me a whole bunch of resources so I could look at the school online.”