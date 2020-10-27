From the vault: Scotties, Fishermen navigate 89-90 hoops season

Connected by a long winding highway, Kelso and Ilwaco found themselves in entirely different places entering the 1989-90 boys basketball season.
The Hilanders were mired in the swamp of drudgery, schlepping their way through 11 straight losing seasons. But a new coach was poised to change all that.
On the coast, the Fishermen boasted a 6-foot-7 center in Paul Jarrett, the eventual Class A State tournament MVP, along with talent everywhere else.
Kelso began its march back to relevance with a rather loud 67-52 win over the rival R.A. Long Lumberjacks, in a game where the visiting rivals shot just 17-of-54 from the field. Just four of those shots were outside of 10 feet.
“I felt we could win at the start of the game,” new coach Jeff Reinland said. “I just wasn’t sure what our mental frame of mind was. We were so tight in the jamboree, we just worked for the past couple of days on relaxing and playing with confidence. And that’s exactly what we did.”
Joe Kinch led the Scotties with 17 points, and was instrumental in setting the high-speed pace that Reinland wanted. Greg Peterson had a game-high 19 points.
Kelso somewhat improbably advanced to the District title game against Fort Vancouver after some craziness in the AAA Greater St. Helens Conference. In the end the Trappers were too much, handing Kelso a 51-27 loss.
Kelso finished with a 10-12 mark, the best since 1982-83. Their 7-7 league record was the best since 1977-78.
“It’s been a pretty good year for Kelso basketball,” Reinland said. “The only thing we could have done better this season was go to the State tournament and we were not a good enough team to be there.”
In any case, the Scotties were back.
But while Kelso made its exciting, if abbreviated, postseason run, Ilwaco was off and away on a quest of their own.
After an undefeated regular season, a statement-making District championship the Fishermen had a bevy of young players thinking about a State title. But they would have to go through defending champ Grandview.
Ilwaco had to sweat past Colfax 53-51 in the State quarterfinal round, then cruised past Seattle Christian 72-60 in the semis.
That left Grandview standing between the Fishermen and a perfect 27-0 record. But the Greyhounds just had too much experience in the big moment, and Ilwaco fell 79-68.
Jarrett had 23 points (19 after halftime) with six rebounds and three blocks. Voja Andejokovic had another 20 points and nine boards.
It was a four-point game at 56-52 with 6:42 to play in the Tacoma Dome when Grandview silenced a boiling Ilwaco crowd with a 10-0 run in just 1:11, all but ending the Fishermen’s hopes.
“I can’t complain about going 26-1 and finishing second,” Ilwaco coach Joe Williams said. “Their experience showed in the championship game. They played a little smarter than we did, especially in the second half. We missed the front of one-plus-one four times, and you can’t do that when you’re playing for the title.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!