From the vault: Scotties, Fishermen navigate 89-90 hoops season

Kelso finished with a 10-12 mark, the best since 1982-83. Their 7-7 league record was the best since 1977-78.

“It’s been a pretty good year for Kelso basketball,” Reinland said. “The only thing we could have done better this season was go to the State tournament and we were not a good enough team to be there.”

In any case, the Scotties were back.

But while Kelso made its exciting, if abbreviated, postseason run, Ilwaco was off and away on a quest of their own.

After an undefeated regular season, a statement-making District championship the Fishermen had a bevy of young players thinking about a State title. But they would have to go through defending champ Grandview.

Ilwaco had to sweat past Colfax 53-51 in the State quarterfinal round, then cruised past Seattle Christian 72-60 in the semis.

That left Grandview standing between the Fishermen and a perfect 27-0 record. But the Greyhounds just had too much experience in the big moment, and Ilwaco fell 79-68.

Jarrett had 23 points (19 after halftime) with six rebounds and three blocks. Voja Andejokovic had another 20 points and nine boards.