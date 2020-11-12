From the Vault: Rockets show out in summer, fall

For a little over a decade, prep football teams gave a glimpse of what the upcoming fall’s football team might look like.
On a several summer weekends, schools would get together “unofficially” and play 7-on-7 against each other in what was known as the Summer Passing League.
Teams from Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Kalama, Castle Rock and Wahkiakum played in an eight-deep league and played once a week.
Unofficially sits between quotes because supervised competitive activities aren’t allowed during the summer months. Coaches can run workouts with weights and drills and such, but scrimmages? Against other schools? Not a chance.
Kelso clearly got around that by calling their team the Patriots. Kalama didn’t seem to care by wearing their practice jerseys (with numbers!) and there’s an official, so somebody cared about this.
On this day, July 9, 1991, Kelso beat Kalama 32-24, then that same Kalama squat beat one of RAL’s teams, the Red Mob, 42-8.
The Rock, which sported a perfect 4-0 mark, beat the Scuds 48-0 and the Blackjacks of RAL 34-24. Scuds also beat Mark Morris II 34-6, which also lost to Mark Morris I 42-6.
The top MM squad also beat Cathlamet 22-20.
A decade earlier, the layout of the local football landscape was entirely different.
Winlock and Castle Rock met for a Class A playoff game in Winlock, and the Rock slugged its way to a 13-11 win, holding off a late Winlock rally to do so.
The win was part of a miraculous season-long comeback by the Rockets, which dropped its first three games of the season, including a 9-0 defeat at the hands of these very same Cardinals.
Jason Piller ran in a 26-yard score in the first period, then Charlton Whitmire scooped a Winlock fumble and scored from 37 yards out for Castle Rock’s scores.
Kelly Bowen caught a 37-yard pass from Erv Merrill in the fourth quarter to cut Castle Rock’s lead to 13-9, then the Cardinals elected to go for to halve the deficit, but Jim Shumway kept Merrill inches out of the end zone to turn away the try.
But Winlock got the ball back, and after a couple runs and an unsportsmanlike penalty, Winlock was at the 27. Striking distance.
But the Castle Rock defense held, stuffing Rhett Connor twice, forcing an incompletion then dropping Bowen for a huge loss. Piller took a safety, then Merrill’s heave fell harmlessly, and Castle Rock survived.
“The defense had been superb in our last few games, but if there was ever a time to suck it up, it was there,” Rockets coach Ron Graham said.
Castle Rock fell 21-0 to the Carroll Patriots the next week in Yakima.
