From the Vault: Rockets show out in summer, fall

Winlock and Castle Rock met for a Class A playoff game in Winlock, and the Rock slugged its way to a 13-11 win, holding off a late Winlock rally to do so.

The win was part of a miraculous season-long comeback by the Rockets, which dropped its first three games of the season, including a 9-0 defeat at the hands of these very same Cardinals.

Jason Piller ran in a 26-yard score in the first period, then Charlton Whitmire scooped a Winlock fumble and scored from 37 yards out for Castle Rock’s scores.

Kelly Bowen caught a 37-yard pass from Erv Merrill in the fourth quarter to cut Castle Rock’s lead to 13-9, then the Cardinals elected to go for to halve the deficit, but Jim Shumway kept Merrill inches out of the end zone to turn away the try.

But Winlock got the ball back, and after a couple runs and an unsportsmanlike penalty, Winlock was at the 27. Striking distance.

But the Castle Rock defense held, stuffing Rhett Connor twice, forcing an incompletion then dropping Bowen for a huge loss. Piller took a safety, then Merrill’s heave fell harmlessly, and Castle Rock survived.

“The defense had been superb in our last few games, but if there was ever a time to suck it up, it was there,” Rockets coach Ron Graham said.

Castle Rock fell 21-0 to the Carroll Patriots the next week in Yakima.

