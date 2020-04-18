Friday night lights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting just a few minutes before 8:20 p.m. on Friday, or 20:20 on the 24-hour clock, unseen hands at Longview Memorial Stadium flipped on the lights to get them warmed up for the big show.

Then, from 8:20 to 8:40 p.m. the lights on the Longview School District’s shared stadium looked much the same as many others as schools around Washington turned on stadium and field lights to honor the senior class of 2020.

High School seniors are missing out on their final semester and last prep sports season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In response, many high schools and colleges have acted to join the national ‘Be the Light’ movement in order to show support for those students who have forfeited the end of their senior year.

A full story about this event, including a behind the scenes look at the surprise ceremony at Longview Memorial Stadium, will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily News. Photos from local schools will appear every week until the effort is slated to end, sometime around graduation.

So far, the following schools are participating:

Longview School District (Memorial Stadium)

Kelso

Wahkiakum

Toutle Lake

Toledo

Winlock

Kalama

Woodland

Naselle

Rainier

Clatskanie