Friday Night Lights: Kelso Premier trips late in loss to Aloha

In the ninth inning, when things are known to get weird, things got weird. Premier pitcher Kris Tsinnajinnie, who had done nothing but compete for three innings as KP inched ahead to a 7-5 lead through eight innings, suddenly lost his control. Three walks tallied up in the inning before manager Foden made a change.

But that ninth inning had a couple of defensive miscues that were just as costly.

The main one came with runners at second and third with two outs and KP up 7-5. Eli Holt stung a ball into the hole at second, and Zach Torppa moved quickly to his left and kept the hot shot in the infield with a sprawling dive. But he came to his feet off-balance and rushed a throw to Matt Swanson at first that sailed wide.

It took the burly first baseman into the line and he subsequently ran into Holt at first base. The throw then trickled into the Aloha dugout. The unlucky bounce gave Holt second, and Brandon Cabrera came around from second to score on the throw.

