Freshmen lead attack as Jills beat Beavers

After coming oh-so-close to a monumental upset over the defending State champions, the R.A. Long girl’s soccer team had two paths it could go down. The Lumberjills could have kept up the momentum they gained from Tuesday’s overtime match against Columbia River, or they could sleepwalk through the opening minutes in a hangover performance.
To hear it from head coach Taylor Wallace, though, there was never any doubt as to whether the Lumberjills would show up ready to go.
“I told them to dig deep, find that place that they went to against River, go there and come out with it,” he said.
The Lumberjills did just that, striking early and often in a 5-1 dismantling of Woodland at Longview Memorial Stadium on Thursday evening. And in doing so, the young Jills kept up the process of putting the rest of the 2A GSHL on notice that there’s an up-and-coming squad in the league.
“I think the River game showed us that we’re capable of doing anything that we set our minds to,” freshman forward Audrey Zdunich said. “If we all work together, we all work hard, and we keep each other up, we can do anything.”
From the opening whistle, the Jills did just about everything they pleased in the attacking third. In the second minute, freshman Kathryn Chapin set the tone, darting past the Woodland defense into the box and flashing a shot wide of goal. Two minutes later, she did nearly the exact same thing, dribbling into a one-on-one with the keeper but just missing the net.
It was apparent that first goal was only a matter of time, and in the fifth minute, Zdunich claimed it, taking the ball down the left side of the field into the box against a Woodland defender.
“I was just thinking that if I could get around that player, I could either cross it and hope someone else can get a touch on it, or I can put it in the back of the net,” Zdunich said.
She chose the latter, cutting back onto her right foot, and firing a shot past the keeper just inside the far post to give the Jills the early lead.
Chapin got her turn to get light up the scoreboard 25 minutes later, getting the ball in just about the same place Zdunich had on her goal. Instead of driving into the 18-yard box, though, she dribbled along the top of it, getting to the middle of the field before driving a shot that just snuck under the crossbar to double the R.A. Long lead.
R.A. Long’s two first-half goals set the theme for the night: offensive diversity.
The Jills score five goals in five different ways. It started with Zdunich’s drive into the box and Chapin setting up her own shot from distance. In the second half, sophomore Emily Anderson got the scoring back up on a penalty kick. Chapin got her second goal of the night on a header off a cross from Maddie Barker, and Zdunich wrapped up the scoring with a long shot off a give-and-go from Anderson.
“It’s fantastic, I can’t wait to see some film and dissect this,” Wallace said. “The last few years, versatility hasn’t really been our thing. At this point, this is where my work comes in. They’re doing really well, but to elevate them, I’m going to have to put these pieces together and make sure they’re maximizing the effort they’re giving.”
Leading it all has been the youth up top. Four games into her high school career, Chapin already has five goals to her name.
“She’s definitely not intimidated at all,” Wallace said. “It’s fun to watch, and I don’t see her hitting her ceiling any time soon.”
Behind her, Zdunich has four on the season. The two freshmen spent the match linking up with Anderson and fellow sophomore midfielder Gracelyn House in the attack to terrorize the Beaver back line. In the second half, Barker — who played the first half in goal for the Jills — worked seamlessly into the offensive system, curling an inch-perfect cross from the sideline to the back post on Chapin’s header.
“It’s just nice to have people that you know will work with you and help you score,” Zdunich said.
Woodland didn’t register a shot on goal in the game, but did scratch one goal back in the 78th minute when the Beavers drew a penalty kick, which senior Ashley Burnley calmly slotted into the back of the net.