Freshmen lead attack as Jills beat Beavers

After coming oh-so-close to a monumental upset over the defending State champions, the R.A. Long girl’s soccer team had two paths it could go down. The Lumberjills could have kept up the momentum they gained from Tuesday’s overtime match against Columbia River, or they could sleepwalk through the opening minutes in a hangover performance.

To hear it from head coach Taylor Wallace, though, there was never any doubt as to whether the Lumberjills would show up ready to go.

“I told them to dig deep, find that place that they went to against River, go there and come out with it,” he said.

The Lumberjills did just that, striking early and often in a 5-1 dismantling of Woodland at Longview Memorial Stadium on Thursday evening. And in doing so, the young Jills kept up the process of putting the rest of the 2A GSHL on notice that there’s an up-and-coming squad in the league.

“I think the River game showed us that we’re capable of doing anything that we set our minds to,” freshman forward Audrey Zdunich said. “If we all work together, we all work hard, and we keep each other up, we can do anything.”