Free Baseball: Dentists power past Premier in extras

That game winning rally didn’t look like much right out of the gate. The first LCBC batter struck out and then Rooklidge singled, but a pop-up by the next batter put two outs on the scoreboard. Lindstrom then drew one of his walks and Riley Kirk got on board thanks to an infield error.

It was actually a walk to Lawson Talamantez that brought in the go-ahead run. It was that walk that brought Ness to the plate so he could punch a ball through the infield and score two more runs that seemed to some like it would put the game on ice before the frost began to settle on the synthetic field.

The fact that the inning ended with a Dentist thrown out at home plate trying to advance on an errant throw following Ness’ base knock didn’t bother Margaris in the slightest.

“This is fall ball. I’m not going to take the bat out somebody’s hands,” Margaris said. “We want to play aggressive. That’s kind of our style.”

In the bottom of the eighth inning, though, that lead nearly evaporated into crisp air as the Premier squad went about loading the bases with just one out. But Jaden Anderson struck the next two batters out to end the game in emphatic fashion.