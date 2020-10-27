Free Baseball: Dentists power past Premier in extras

The new age boys of fall pulled off something seemingly impossible on Monday night at Rister Stadium. Over the course of eight innings, during which Hilander Dental emerged victorious over Kelso Premier (16U), the two teams managed to play an extra inning game that was still shorter than it was supposed to be.
The Senior Babe Ruth fall ball game was originally promoted as a nine inning tilt under the extra bright Friday night lights just off the freeway. However, as is wont to happen to a fall ball schedule, a sideways fit of leaf scattering wind and rain last week spurred a gameday postponement.
The makeup game was moved to Monday and, since it was a school night, the decision was made to abbreviate the game to seven innings. Of course, the Baseball gods had other plans.
As it played out, the teams needed more than the prescribed seven innings to decide a winner anyway. And in the end, it took a three-run, two-out rally by the Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s underclass contingent to secure the 6-3 outcome.
Stephen Rooklidge was the leading hitter on the day for The Dentists, going 3-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases. Kolten Lindstrom added a hit and drew three walks in the contest, too, but it was Carson Ness who busted things open at the end.
“We wanted to do it the right way and we wanted to do it with a hit,” Hilander Dental skipper Cam Margaris said. “We finally took advantage of some walks. We just hadn’t had that big hit for a few innings and finally got one. Carson Ness had a big hit.”
That game winning rally didn’t look like much right out of the gate. The first LCBC batter struck out and then Rooklidge singled, but a pop-up by the next batter put two outs on the scoreboard. Lindstrom then drew one of his walks and Riley Kirk got on board thanks to an infield error.
It was actually a walk to Lawson Talamantez that brought in the go-ahead run. It was that walk that brought Ness to the plate so he could punch a ball through the infield and score two more runs that seemed to some like it would put the game on ice before the frost began to settle on the synthetic field.
The fact that the inning ended with a Dentist thrown out at home plate trying to advance on an errant throw following Ness’ base knock didn’t bother Margaris in the slightest.
“This is fall ball. I’m not going to take the bat out somebody’s hands,” Margaris said. “We want to play aggressive. That’s kind of our style.”
In the bottom of the eighth inning, though, that lead nearly evaporated into crisp air as the Premier squad went about loading the bases with just one out. But Jaden Anderson struck the next two batters out to end the game in emphatic fashion.
“It was a good game. Definitely one we’d like to have but at the end of the day this group needs to see some advesirity. That’s their first loss as a group. I know they’re not very happy about it,” Kelso Premier coach Emilio Foden said. “We kind of showed up to warmups laciadiasial today and it wound up biting us in the butt.”
Premier actually held a 3-2 lead from the third inning until the top of the seventh frame. In that third inning two strikes and two outs and a runner on second Fisher Wassell singled up the middle to tie the game at 2-2 and then Michael Hause landed an extra base hit to carve out the slim lead.
Deacon Dietz started on the mound and kept the visitor’s off balance all the while other than a tough luck second inning where a barrage of seeing-eye singles combined to plate two runs. Zeke Smith pitched two scoreless innings after relieving Dietz in the fifth frame.
After allowing Hilander Dental to tie the game up in the seventh, and then go up big in the eighth, Foden was pleased to see that his team didn’t immediately start packing up their bags.
“We got bases loaded in the eighth and that was pretty nice to see,” Foden said.
Anderson pitched four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit to earn the win for the Dentists. Starting pitcher Brodie Fitzparick tossed the first four innings with seven strikeouts and zero walks to his name.
“It’s your classic starter/closer combination,” Margaris said of his opener/closer combo. “One’s really smart and the other has really good stuff.”
The LCBC program has played 89 games since the summer season began in June and Monday’s win was their first in Cowlitz County. That’s because COVID-19 regulations forced them to play on the road for all of June, July, August, and September.
The win over Kelso Premier was the home county debut in 2020 for the vast majority of the Hilander Dental roster and that only helped to sweeten the postgame feelings. That they were able to play a little extra baseball in a season dedicated to that very pursuit was just a little extra pine tar on the handle.
“After the third inning we really tightened it up and played well,” Margaris said. “They stuck with our process that we’ve been trying to implement all fall.”
Hilander Dental is scheduled to play on Sunday in Portland. Kelso Premier (16U) is set to host Parkside Construction on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Rister Stadium.
