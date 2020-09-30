Former Monarch slugger trades crown for axe

Already, Ryan Littlefield is fielding jokes from friends and former teammates.
They tell the decorated Mark Morris alumnus that he’s joined the Dark Side. That ribbing started Tuesday when Littlefield announced he’d been named the newest head baseball coach at R.A. Long.
A change in leadership was imminent following the retirement of Mark Hulings last spring after a total of 17 seasons in the Lumberjacks’ dugout.
But Littlefield has his own crossover relationships with the school “across the lake,” as he referred to Longview’s original high school. He’s already spent time at the Lumberyard with former RAL coaches like Dave Gomez and Gunnar Guttormsen, and he’s logged hours in the adjacent batting cage with the sort of pine tar stained Lumberjacks.
While the flames of the cross town rivalry still flicker inside, it does not dominate his mind or define his experience as a ballplayer and coach.
“Just still getting used to that, I guess. Stepping into a new role across the lake, a place I didn’t go to school,” Littlefield said of his new title and loyalties. “But you don’t have to wear the same high school colors to have a good influence on kids in the community and build up a good baseball program.”
For the former slugger, trading out blue for black shouldn’t be much more than a wardrobe change.
“(I’m) really excited to be at the head for a sport that I’m real passionate about, the game of baseball. And work with a group of kids to be able to work through adversity and learn a lot of life lessons along the way,” Littlefield added.
It was a bit of an open secret that the 2020 season would be Hulings’ last in red and black. A relative insider in the local baseball community, Littlefield got the information firsthand, and it was Hulings who first suggested the idea that Littlefield put his name in the hat to replace him.
The final choice came down to Littlefield and Josh Johnson, the current RAL pitching coach and head wrestling coach. Johnson will stay on in the same role under Littlefield.
“He’s been at R.A. Long, I think this’ll be year five or six. Super appreciative to have Josh on board. He absolutely just bleeds R.A. Long black and red, man, he’s all about it,” Littlefield said. “Really excited. (He’s got) lots of knowledge in the way of pitching and I really enjoyed playing with Josh. He’s a real fiery competitor and is gonna bring a ton to our program.”
Johnson was an undersized left-hander, who was a four-year varsity player in high school like Littlefield. He used a change-up to pitch at LCC, for the Cowlitz Black Bears and NAIA Midland University before returning to RAL and taking over the wrestling program and bullpen protocol.
Support Local Journalism
RAL athletic director DeWayne McCabe said it was a tough decision, noting that Johnson has already given so much to the school and the department.
“(Johnson) has worked very, very diligently to improve the programs — our baseball program and our wrestling program — at R.A. Long,” McCabe said. “It’s why it was such a hard decision to make.”
For Littlefield, though, this is quite the step up in terms of coaching responsibility. He spent the 2019 season at LCC as an assistant coach under Eric Lane. That year he helped the Red Devils to an NWAC title, a feat Littlefield matched as a player with the 2015 squad.
But that season with the Red Devils and a part-time commitment to help with the River City Baseball, the successor to Longview Babe Ruth, represent all the coaching experience Littlefield has to date.
“I’ve been reaching out to other coaches in the community and just kind of picking their brains on just anything coaching related,” Littlefield said. “You never stop learning, as a human being in general be it a teacher, a coach, a business person, etc. So you just use other coaches as resources.”
One change that inevitably happens as players progress levels, but especially as they transition into different roles like coaching or officiating, is they thinking about the game differently.
As Littlefield marched through the various levels of amateur baseball with Mark Morris, the University of Portland, LCC and finally East Carolina University, he says his “appreciation” for the strategic aspects of the game increased. Those finer points only served to solidify his love of the game that caught his attention more than two decades ago.
So Littlefield might be an inexperienced coach on paper, he’s not an inexperienced baseball person by any stretch of the imagination.
“I really enjoyed that year (coaching) at LCC and learned a lot from Eric (Lane) and past coaches: Eddie Smith and Grady Tweit, Cliff Godwin and Jeff Palumbo at ECU,” Littlefield said. “I just feel like I’m certainly ready for the opportunity. I’ve been around the game for a long time, starting with wiffle ball at a young age and (I’ve) been obsessed with it ever since.”
Littlefield didn’t talk about results, or wins, or championships, all things that sound somewhat inconsequential during a pandemic .
However, he did talk about developing better players. And developing better people.
“It’s been nice to have a lot of different perspectives about how different winning cultures run their programs,” Littlefield said. “There’s not any one thing, any one recipe that teams have to follow, although there are common characteristics that I’ll certainly implement from my time at ECU, LCC and then my time in high school, as well.”
The Lumberjacks are scheduled to begin practice in April as part of the WIAA’s modified prep sports schedule.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!