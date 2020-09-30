Former Monarch slugger trades crown for axe

“(I’m) really excited to be at the head for a sport that I’m real passionate about, the game of baseball. And work with a group of kids to be able to work through adversity and learn a lot of life lessons along the way,” Littlefield added.

It was a bit of an open secret that the 2020 season would be Hulings’ last in red and black. A relative insider in the local baseball community, Littlefield got the information firsthand, and it was Hulings who first suggested the idea that Littlefield put his name in the hat to replace him.

The final choice came down to Littlefield and Josh Johnson, the current RAL pitching coach and head wrestling coach. Johnson will stay on in the same role under Littlefield.

“He’s been at R.A. Long, I think this’ll be year five or six. Super appreciative to have Josh on board. He absolutely just bleeds R.A. Long black and red, man, he’s all about it,” Littlefield said. “Really excited. (He’s got) lots of knowledge in the way of pitching and I really enjoyed playing with Josh. He’s a real fiery competitor and is gonna bring a ton to our program.”