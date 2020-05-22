Football fans face long odds at filling stadiums this fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With all contests on hold since mid-March and spring sports championships canceled in Washington and Oregon, attentions have slowly shifted toward the future. Specifically, inquiring minds want to know if there will be high school sports again by autumn.

A path forward for prep athletes became just a little more clear this week when the National Federation of State High School Associations released a set of guidelines for returning to action in the fall. While the plan provides a map forward for sports the road back to Friday night lights looks like it could take longer than anything else..

The NFHS noted that their updates are intended to provide guidance for individual states as they work to figure out how best to move forward with safety in mind.

“States will utilize the guidance in this document as it best fits their state after consulting with local and state health departments,” NFHS executive director Dr. Karissa Niehoff said in a press release.

Elements of the NFHS guidelines will be oddly familiar by now. Those precautions include a three-phase implementation approach, allowing for the use of cloth face coverings by participants, regular testing for athletes and coaches, and conservative limits on spectators.