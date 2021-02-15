First Things First: Ravens sink Fishermen in football season-opener

After taking a 7-6 advantage into the intermission the Fishermen came out and claimed their first lead of the season when Gabe McCargish picked up a bad snap by the Ravens’ offense and rumbled 60-yards for a defensive score.

The Fishermen’s coach was also pleased with the performance of his senior signal caller, even if the results weren’t exactly where Long Beach based football fans were hoping to see.

“I think Jackson Wilkin, our quarterback, did a pretty good job trying to do what we do on offense,” Cease noted. “He had quite a few yards running.”

From that point on, though, it was all Ravens on the scoreboards and stat sheet.

“Endurance definitely got us,” Cease said. “They had the ball a lot in the third quarter. We didn’t even get the ball back until a few minutes left in the third quarter.”

The worst was yet to come for the Ilwaco defense as Raymond-South Bend scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to reclaim the lead and then salt the game away.