First Things First: Ravens sink Fishermen in football season-opener

SOUTH BEND — It wasn’t warm and it wasn’t pretty but what else can reasonably be expected when traditional “fall” sports kickoff in the dead of winter.
Two days after a generational snow storm wiped out the already long overdue start to the high school football season the Ilwaco Fishermen and the newly conjoined Raymond-South Bend Ravens kicked things off with a brand new rivalry game, which the Ravens won 24-13.
The Ravens got off on the right foot in their program debut on Monday, Feb. 15, by working their running game on the soaking wet sod and then punching in a first quarter touchdown.
The Fishermen didn’t make the trip from the Pacific coast to Willapa Bay just to be bystanders, though. So, Ilwaco handed the rock to Dylan Simonson and sustained their blocks long enough to let him galivant 99-yards for the Fishermen’s first score of the fresh season.
“Obviously Dylan had a big day with the 99-yard run. He also had an interception,” said Ilwaco coach Sean Cease. “He was pretty excited about it, but he had to come out for a few plays after that and get his wind.”
Indeed, an inability to find a sustained second wind was what wound up sinking the Fishermen’s chances of playing spoiler to the Ravens’ big day.
After taking a 7-6 advantage into the intermission the Fishermen came out and claimed their first lead of the season when Gabe McCargish picked up a bad snap by the Ravens’ offense and rumbled 60-yards for a defensive score.
The Fishermen’s coach was also pleased with the performance of his senior signal caller, even if the results weren’t exactly where Long Beach based football fans were hoping to see.
“I think Jackson Wilkin, our quarterback, did a pretty good job trying to do what we do on offense,” Cease noted. “He had quite a few yards running.”
From that point on, though, it was all Ravens on the scoreboards and stat sheet.
“Endurance definitely got us,” Cease said. “They had the ball a lot in the third quarter. We didn’t even get the ball back until a few minutes left in the third quarter.”
The worst was yet to come for the Ilwaco defense as Raymond-South Bend scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to reclaim the lead and then salt the game away.
“They made some adjustments that we weren’t able to adjust to,” Cease said. “They’re a good program. They played good solid football. If we had to play one game per year that’s probably the game we’d all want to play.”
Even after a five month delay to the regularly scheduled start of the season, and then an abbreviated preseason, followed by a rare snow-delayed contest, Cease wouldn’t entertain the idea that those obstacles had anything to do with his team’s late game collapse on Monday.
“Right now we’re all rolling with the punches,” Cease said. “At this point, both teams are in the same boat.”
Ilwaco (0-1) was scheduled to host Stevenson on Friday at 7 p.m. but there is a chance that game may be pushed back to Saturday. The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.